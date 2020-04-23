A highly successful running and skiing career made Liesl Paulsen Eden Prairie High’s Athena Award winner for 2020.
As of this spring, Paulsen had earned a total of 12 varsity letters - five in cross country, four in Nordic skiing and three in track and field. With the coronavirus curtailing the spring sports season, it remains to be seen if Paulsen will earn her fourth letter in track and field.
“Cross country is my favorite sport,” said Paulsen, who will run for the University of Minnesota this fall. Athletes recruited for cross country by universities generally compete in distance events in track, as well, which suits Paulsen.
When Paulsen first joined the Eagles’ cross country team as an eighth-grader, she was hesitant at first. All of the other girls were older, but one thing that helped was the fact that Paulsen’s older sister Taylor was on the team.
It turned out well for the Athena winner, who qualified for state that year. She is one of only a handful of Lake Conference runners ever to compete in five consecutive state meets, and she was named All-State three times.
Two of Paulsen’s favorite courses are Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista, which hosts the Lake Conference and Section 6AA Meets, and St. Olaf College, which hosts the State Class AA Meet.
“I like running on hills a lot,” she said. “I use the downhills for speed.”
Paulsen joined the EP Nordic skiing team in ninth grade “because most of the girls on the cross country team skied.” She became a two-year Nordic captain and led the Eagles to the State Meet this year.
Asked what she likes most about competing in endurance sports, Paulsen said, “I am super close with all the other girls on the team. They are my best friends. [Coach] Jeff Lindlief has been great ever since I started running. as an eighth-grader.”
Paulsen said her running ritual is part of what makes her successful.
“I wear the same socks, eat the same breakfast, do the same handshake with a friend and wear the same hairstyle,” she said.
Paulsen has been named team MVP in all three of her sports, but for her, it’s more about team success than individual recognition.
Of course, she is proud of the Athena Award as her school’s premier senior athlete. “The Athena is really cool,” she said. “My hard work paid off.”
Paulsen’s mom and dad, Kelly and Erik Paulsen, are behind her 100 percent.
“They try their best to be at all of my meets,” the Athena winner said. “My parents are really good at supporting me.”
In addition to participating in three sports, Paulsen is a member of three Eden Prairie High clubs - Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Key Club and Interact Club. She is also a member of student council and the National Honors Society.
One of her favorite activities in the winter is coaching beginning Nordic skiers. “That is really fun,” she said. “Some of them can’t ski at all when they start. I love watching them improve.”
