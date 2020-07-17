Fourteen years ago, 18-year-old outfielder Mike Davis of the Hopkins High School baseball team achieved the rarest of all National High School Federation baseball records.
In a single playoff game, Davis’ big bat produced what became known as “The Home Run Cycle.” That means he hit a solo homer, a two-run shot, a three-run homer and a grand slam for 10 RBIs. Those who saw that game still talk about it, but mention it to Davis and he doesn’t say much.
At the time it happened, his comment was: “You’re only as good as your next game.”
Hundreds of games later, Davis is still swinging a hot bat for the Minnetonka Millers amateur team. The Millers have won a state-record 14 state Class A championships. Almost half of those titles came with Davis playing left field.
In a Riverview League game between Minnetonka and the Northwest Orioles June 25, Davis knocked in the Millers’ first two runs in a 13-5 victory. He didn’t need his glove that night since he was in the lineup as the designated hitter.
Six rookies were in the starting lineup - Joey Danielson behind the plate, Jack Hanson at second base, Jarod Wandersee at shortstop, Mason Nadolney at third base, Jordan Amundson in left field and Wyatt Nelson on the mound. Danielson and Amundson are Eden Prairie High graduates, while Hanson, Wandersee and Nadolney all graduated from Minnetonka High. Nelson came to the Millers via Hopkins High.
“It’s great having the young kids on the team,” Davis said. “It remains to be seen if this will be one of our better teams. We’ll have to figure each other out and mesh as a team.”
Davis is typical of Minnetonka’s veteran players, in that he knows how to win and strives to play the game the right way.
This year he’s hitting in the clean-up spot, right behind the best player in the history of Class A baseball, right fielder Joe Shallenberger.
“I was hitting No. 2 a lot last year,” Davis said. “It is different hitting behind Joe this year.”
If any team walks Shallenberger to get to Davis, he plans to respond.
At 32, Davis is not feeling old. “I’ve still got a few good years left,” he assured.
With the coronavirus pandemic delaying the start of the season by about a month, Davis is finding his hitting groove.
“I didn’t do much in the off-season, but I’m seeing the ball pretty well,” he said.
The rookies were also seeing the ball well in the win over the Northwest Orioles. Wandersee hit a pair of two-run singles, one in the fifth inning and the other in the seventh. Amundson’s three-run triple blew the game open in the bottom of the eighth inning. Also in the eighth, Ben Stolar hit an RBI single to account for the final 13-5 margin.
The Millers used three pitchers in the game. Nelson pitched two-hit ball over five innings, and then Minnetonka High grad Evan Maass allowed two hits in two and two-thirds innings. Alex Twenge, also a Minnetonka grad, finished the job with a scoreless top of the ninth.
After beating the Northwest Orioles, the Millers stood 4-1 overall. Their only loss was to Coon Rapids 15-2 in a non-league test. Control problems and lack of offensive punch plagued the Millers that night. Other wins were 10-2 over the Carver Blacksox, 11-5 over the Victoria Vics and 11-6 over Hit Dawg Academy.
The Millers have a busy schedule coming off their Fourth of July break. They have three 7:30 p.m. home games - Sunday, July 5, against Lyons Pub, Monday, July 6, in a return match with the Victoria Vics and Tuesday, July 7, against the St. Paul Mudhens. Riverview League play resumes at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9, with the Millers playing the Bloomington Bandits at Dred Scott Field in Bloomington.
