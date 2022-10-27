Sixty-seven years after the murder of Emmett Till, Minnesota relatives are still seeking justice.

Deborah Watts and her daughter Teri Watts, both of Plymouth, have been helping to lead the Wayzata-based Emmett Till Legacy Foundation. The nonprofit was founded in 2005 to ensure that the work of Till’s mother, Mamie Till Mobley, would not be in vain, according to the foundation’s website, EmmettTillLegacyFoundation.com.

