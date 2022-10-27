Sixty-seven years after the murder of Emmett Till, Minnesota relatives are still seeking justice.
Deborah Watts and her daughter Teri Watts, both of Plymouth, have been helping to lead the Wayzata-based Emmett Till Legacy Foundation. The nonprofit was founded in 2005 to ensure that the work of Till’s mother, Mamie Till Mobley, would not be in vain, according to the foundation’s website, EmmettTillLegacyFoundation.com.
Deborah Watts and Teri Watts spoke about their work during an early screening of the new movie “Till” Oct. 20 during the Twin Cities Film Fest in St. Louis Park. The film depicted the kidnapping of Till in 1955 as the Chicago native traveled to Mississippi to visit relatives and his mother’s decision to allow his body to be photographed in an open casket after his violent death. A jury acquitted two men, who later sold the story of how they killed Till. The Watts pointed out that a woman who said Till whistled at her in a grocery store is still alive and pointed out that they found a warrant for her arrest that had never been served dating back to the original investigation. They argue that the warrant should still be served. However, the foundation’s website states a 2007 grand jury in Mississippi declined to indict the woman after the federal Department of Justice reopened the case. Another investigation began in 2018 but also concluded without charges.
However, the website, says, “Emmett Louis Till will always be remembered and his death will not be in vain, as we continue to seek Justice For Emmett Till and seek to empower the families of the victims of racially motivated violence and murder.”
The foundation also works to bring awareness about Till’s place in history and offers programs, curriculum and scholarships “that educate, equip, inspire and empower youth, women and their families for a better future,” according to its online description.
Through education, it says of leaders of the foundation, “Their hope is that this painful part of our history will not be repeated and will inspire youth and young adults to reach their fullest potential – something Emmett did not have a chance to do.”
Before the screening of the opening night film for the festival, Deborah Watts, executive director of the foundation, said, “It is a story that’s not a happy one, but it’s one where we move forward from tragedy to triumph.”
She noted that “the families of the movement” gathered at the screening, such as relatives of George Floyd and Daunte Wright.
Teri Watts, a director with the foundation, said the film “Till” humanizes Emmett Till and is also “a story of a mother’s love and perseverance.”
During a post-film discussion with BLCK Press founder Georgia Fort, Teri Watts said she had her family had spent enough time with Mobley to know that she is an American hero. Mobley died in 2003 at the age of 81 following decades of activism on civil rights and education issues.
Asked about her reaction to the film, Deborah Watts said, “This is real. This is our life. This is our reality.”
The film shows parallels from 1955 to modern issues like voting rights and a need for education, she added.
Of the lynching of Till and his mother’s decision to have the casket open, Teri Watts said, “It helped America look in the mirror, and it was a turning point for our nation.”
She added that the system that denied justice for Till “in a lot of ways is still denying justice today.”
Added her mother, “There are many that have sacrificed their lives so that we wouldn’t have to repeat that, but we’re repeating it right now. ... I think some of us sat down for a little while; some of us forgot. And the clock has been turned back, unfortunately. So it’s on our shoulders, I believe, to do something.”
The foundation asks youth to take a pledge that says, “I pledge to never again allow the ugly parts of our past history to become the present. I will forever stand up against racism, hatred, injustice and crimes against our youth. I will always stand up for peace, justice and equality for all. Never again!”
Earlier this year, Congress approved the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, creating a law that makes lynching a federal hate crime.
Deborah Watts, who said foundation leaders gathered in the Rose Garden when President Joe Biden signed the legislation, said, “We just need to wake up and understand that lynching does still occur. But right now we need to, I think, celebrate the small victories and that is we do have this law after so many years and so many attempts.”
In a later interview with Sun Newspapers, Teri Watts noted that the film will be shown worldwide. She said she hopes audience members will learn about the legacy of Mobley.
“Emmett’s death started the civil rights movement,” she said, adding that Till’s death helped inspire Rosa Parks to protest segregation on a bus in Alabama.
Parks, who had attended a rally with a Mississippi activist in 1955, said that when asked to move to the back of the bus, “I thought of Emmett Till and I couldn’t go back,” according to a Library of Congress account.
Teri Watts said of Till’s death, “It brought racism to the forefront, but as we know it’s still happening today.”
The film makes a wider release beginning Friday, Oct. 28. To learn more about the movie and for show times, visit www.unitedartistsreleasing.com/till.
To learn more about the Twin Cities Film Fest, including its inaugural Black on Screen series, visit twincitiesfilmfest.org. The festival runs through Saturday, Oct. 29.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.