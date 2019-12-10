After his Wayzata High football team won the state Class 6A title by taking down Champlin Park 35-20 in the Prep Bowl Nov. 20, coach Lambert Brown was asked if he had created a three-year plan for winning state.
In only his third year, Brown won the fourth state championship in Wayzata football history. In 2005, 2008 and 2010, Brad Anderson, now retired, coach the Trojans to Prep Bowl titles.
Brown thought for a moment and said, “I just wanted to advance as fast as we could.”
The seniors on this year’s championship team have played three years for Brown, and they know the expectations.
“Their first year with us they learned how we practice, what we believe in and what it means to play in big games,” Brown said. “We had a great year with a senior-dominated team this year. For next season, we have some really good athletes coming back, with a good mix of vocal leaders and guys who lead by example.”
Brown added that a good deal of Wayzata’s success in a 13-0 season in 2019 came from togetherness and technique.
He talked about how the team made the commitment to off-season weight training and how they bonded as a group. He also mentioned how much pride went into mastering the proper techniques of blocking and tackling.
The Trojans’ blocking allowed senior running back Christian Vasser to have the two biggest games of his high school career in the state semifinals and the Prep Bowl.
In Wayzata’s 28-14 semifinal victory over Lakeville South, he had 44 rushes for 269 yards and three touchdowns. In the Prep Bowl, he was even more productive, shredding Champlin Park’s defense for 285 yards and five touchdowns on 49 carries. The 49 carries are a Prep Bowl record, and the five touchdowns tied another record.
“I give Wayzata a lot of credit,” said Eden Prairie head coach Mike Grant, whose teams have won 11 Prep Bowl titles during his distinguished career. “They drove the length of the field to beat Shakopee, and they also beat Prior Lake with a long drive during the regular season.”
The game that launched Wayzata to the state title was most likely a 17-7 win at Eden Prairie midway through the season.
“Wayzata had three or four teams that tested them during the season, and those games prepared them to do well in the playoffs,” Grant said. “They went back to the basics and won because they were a big, strong team.”
Brown thought the key win of Wayzata’s season was the win over Prior Lake.
“We told our kids, we just have to execute,” he said. “Then we made that winning drive.”
“Our record was perfect ... that’s all you have to say,” offensive lineman Graham Viggers said after the Prep Bowl victory.
Brown’s final comment on the season was: “It’s time four our kids to enjoy the moment.”
