Dylan Olson’s 17th goal of the 2020 season might be the biggest one he has scored this season.
The Minnetonka boys soccer captain scored on a free kick to give the Skippers a 1-0 victory Oct. 1 at Eden Prairie, as his team kept its Lake Conference title hopes alive.
“On a shot like that, I mostly look at where the goalie is,” Olson said after the match.
Asked if he hit the spot he was looking for, Olson said, “Anything inside the net is a good spot.”
Coming off a 4-0 loss to Wayzata two nights earlier, Minnetonka needed a win in the Oct. 1 match to stay in the Lake Conference race. The Skippers (7-2-0) are behind only Wayzata (7-1-1). Edina is tied with Minnetonka in the standings. Edina and Minnetonka were playing Tuesday, Oct. 6, as this edition went to press.
“The section tournament will be fun,” Olson said. “Our section is full of good teams. We have to keep our heads up.”
Minnetonka head coach Mike Rogers isn’t sure how the section seed will go, but he likes his team, Edina, Chaska and Shakopee as the top four.
“Before the game tonight, we talked about resiliency,” coach Rogers said. “Coming off the Wayzata experience, we needed this one. We beat a good Eden Prairie team tonight. They’re physical, and we had to play up to our potential to win..”
The Skippers had their usual standout performances from captains Olson, Alec Rodriguez and Hunter Kemnitz along with strong play from Ben Chung, Jose Delacruz, Torin Firehammer, Parker Flynn, Jake Hennen, Jake Herbert, Emil Liden, George Lindberg, Harrison Odom, Jack Olson and Charlie Pears.
Goalkeeper Jamie Deneen went the distance to record the win in goal.
Eden Prairie Boys
For almost 70 minutes of the Eden Prairie-Minnetonka boys soccer match Oct. 1, neither team found a way to score. Then, with 10:04 remaining in the second half, Minnetonka caught a break.
A foul was called on Eden Prairie just above the box, and that meant Dylan Olson, Minnetonka’s All-State senior forward, would be lining up a shot.
Olson assessed the situation and drilled a shot that found the back of the net from about 25 yards out.
“Dylan shot it over the wall and under the crossbar,” Eden Prairie head coach Rob St. Clair said. “He’s a special player - the best in the Lake Conference - maybe the best in the state.”
Eden Prairie’s game plan was to keep Olson’s chances to a minimum. During the run of play EP’s Cole Nelson-led defense kept the Skipper star off the board. But St. Clair realized that it would be much tougher to stop him in a dead-ball situation.
Injuries concerned St. Clair going into the match. Three of his best men - Kevin Rojas, Henry Husmann and Jose Blanco - were sidelined. But the Eagles had others who were ready to step up, including Zach Fier, who was making his first varsity start on the back line.
“Cole Nelson anchors everything in the back for us,” St. Clair said. “When he’s out there, we’re in every game. Zach Fier had to match up with Olson in his very first start.”
Another player who came up big for the Eagles, goalie Steven Mattison, didn’t allow a goal in the run of play. The junior shares the position with senior Carson Bell.
Sam Phillips, a junior midfielder, had an increased role in the match and had a number of intense battles with Minnetonka midfielder Alec Rodriguez.
“When we played Minnetonka earlier this season, we lost 5-1,” St. Clair noted. “We played much better this time.”
In its other game last week, Eden Prairie played to a 0-0 tie with St. Michael-Albertville.
“We had three or four golden opportunities,” St. Clair said. “We just didn’t finish.”
Minnetonka Girls
Fans always look for a close game when the girls soccer teams from Wayzata and Minnetonka square off in a Lake Conference match.
In the latest meeting Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Minnetonka’s Einer Anderson Stadium, the Skippers took the early lead on a goal by junior forward Claire Carver and won the match 3-1.
Minnetonka took a 2-0 lead into halftime, and each team scored a goal in the second half.
Marli Bertagnoli and ninth-grader Gabbie Ryan scored the other goals for Tonka, while Brianna Monahan scored the only Wayzata goal.
“Ella Roach and Julia Dlugosch played well in the back for us,” Minnetonka head coach Jeff Hopkins said. “Maddie Schultz had another good game in goal. Anytime you play Wayzata, it’s going to be a tough game.”
One of the keys for the Skippers was the defense Roach and Dlugosch played against Wayzata’s leading scorers, senior captain Abby Brantner and junior captain Dana Bruer. They didn’t get many good looks at the goal.
Seniors Ally Dittrich, Lael Warren and Lissa Mizzutani led the Skippers in the midfield.
“We knocked the ball around pretty well,” coach Hopkins said.
Minnetonka, with its strong junior-senior nucleus, is competing with Edina for the conference title. The Skippers and Hornets were scheduled to play a key match Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Edina’s Kuhlman Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.