Lake Conference teams took the top four places Saturday night in the State Class AA Aquatics Meet at the University of Minnesota.
Edina repeated as the team champion with 344 points, while Minnetonka was a close second with 305 points. Eden Prairie held off a challenge from Wayzata for the third spot, finally outlasting the Trojans 205-189.
Familiarity with the University of Minnesota pool was an advantage for the Lake teams.
“None of the top teams have any anxiety about swimming here,” Edina head coach Jeff Mace said. “In addition to the State Meet, we swim here for the Maroon & Gold Invitational and State True Team.”
Edina’s advantage over Minnetonka on Saturday night was diving. The Hornets took first in diving with four-time state champion Megan Phillip and added a fourth place with Jozie Meitz.
“Phillip is the best diver in Minnesota history,” Minnetonka head coach Dan Berve observed. “We were super excited with how the meet went, and although we wanted to win, we are proud of what our girls accomplished.”
Earlier in the season, Minnetonka won the state True Team title for the second year in a row, with Edina finishing second.
“It is a great rivalry between two excellent programs,” Berve said.
“Our top two divers are graduating, and I’m sure Minnetonka will be happy with that,” Mace said.
Individual superstars rose to the top for both Edina and Minnetonka.
In addition to Phillip’s first place in diving, Edina had a first place from junior Claudia Chang in the 500-yard freestyle. Her time was 4:54.33. Teammate Katie McCarthy, only a ninth-grader, was second for Edina in the 500 free.
Edina sent three swimmers to the finals in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard freestyle. “That was huge,” Mace said.
In the 200 IM, the Hornets had a third place from Brecken Merkel, plus a seventh by Katie Murphy and an eighth by Alison Burns. The Hornets’ depth in the 100 freestyle produced a fourth from Nora Clarkowski, plus a sixth by Lily Gremmels and an eighth by Ella Hall. The 200 freestyle was another good event for Edina with Chang fourth and McCarthy seventh. Clarkowski and Gremmels were fourth and seventh in the 50 freestyle. Murphy finished seventh in the 100 backstroke.
While Edina showed strength across the board, Minnetonka had an edge on the Hornets in relays.
Minnetonka won the 200-yard medley relay with Abigail Kapeller, Quinci Wheeler, Kat Sisombath and Regan Miller swimming 1:43.27. Eden Prairie was second in that race with Chloe Skogg, Kylie Rydland, Katelyn Pennell and Grace Logue. Third place went to the Wayzata team of Emma Reinke, Jenna Marquette, Melinda Zhang and seventh-grader Lucy Troyak. Edina was fourth with Murphy, Hall, Karsten Swanson and Burns.
The 200-yard freestyle relay yielded another first place for Minnetonka. JoJo Jorgenson, Rachel Shelstad, Nadia Helm and Miller swam an Automatic All-American time of 1:34.44. Edina took second with an Automatic All-American time of 1:34.67, thanks to the team of Merkel, Chang, Gremmels and Clarkowski. Eden Prairie took third in the relay with Faith Larsen, Logue, Greta Dunn and Lorelei Schwab.
Minnetonka completed a rare state relays sweep by winning the 400 free with an Automatic All-American time of 3:25.09 with Jorgenson, Penelope Helm, Addie Diaz and Kapeller.
That made Kapeller the only athlete in the 2019 State Class AA Meet with four gold medals. Her two individual-event golds were in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.60 and the 100 backstroke in 53.72.
“Abby had a fantastic meet,” said Minnetonka’s coach Berve. “We asked a lot of her, and she performed consistently well over two days.”
Edina’s relays competed well, of course, offsetting some of what Kapeller accomplished on the scoreboard. The Hornets had the second-place 400 free relay with Merkel, Chang, Gremmels and Clarkowski. Eden Prairie took third in the event with Larsen, Skogg, Pennell and Schwab. Wayzata took fourth with Zhang, Troyak, Marquette and Claire Reinke.
Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Wayzata all had high places in individual events in addition to their relay performances.
Jorgenson was third in the 100 freestyle for Minnetonka and Miller was fifth in the 50 free and seventh in the 100 free. Penelope Helm added a fifth place in the 500 free. Wheeler placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke. Jorgenson was third in the 200 free with Diaz taking eighth place.
Wayzata’s best event was the 100-yard butterfly, as Claire Reinke won in 54.79 and Zhang was second in 55.13. Marquette also had good individual performances, taking second in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 100 free. Zhang’s second place in the 200 IM also boosted the Trojans’ point total.
Eden Prairie had memorable highlights, as well, most notably Pennell’s second place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.30. Skogg placed third in the 100 back in 54.94. Rydland had a third place in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:03.75. Pennell placed seventh in the 100 butterfly. Adrienne Peterson took ninth place in the 200 IM to claim the consolation title.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.