Paige Bueckers is
Still Winning Awards
Even though she graduated from high school close to two months ago, Hopkins High girls basketball guard Paige Bueckers is still earning accolades.
Bueckers, who led the Royal girls to a 30-0 record in 2019-20 and a two-year winning streak of 62 games, previously won the national Naismith, Gatorade and ESPN National Player of the Year Awards as well as the Miss Basketball of Minnesota title. She made the All-Lake Conference team in her ninth-grade through senior seasons and was first-team All-State, sophomore through senior.
The Royals’ all-time leading scorer found out Friday, July 24, that she has been named National Gatorade Female Athlete of the Year.
There was a nice surprise to go along with the award for the University of Connecticut recruit. The news of her latest award included congratulations from WNBA legends Sue Bird and Brittney Griner and Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns.
Bueckers will have her picture in Sports Illustrated magazine in one of the September issues.
Presley Norby Drafted
by Hockey Whitecaps
Former Minnetonka High and University of Wisconsin hockey forward has been selected in the National Women’s Hockey League draft by the Minnesota Whitecap.
Norby finished her time in Madison with 94 points in 153 games and had at least 20 points in each of her four collegiate seasons. Ten of her 38 career goals were game-winners.
Wisconsin won its fifth NCAA women’s hockey title in 2019 with Norby as one of the key contributors. In addition to starring on the ice, Norby starred in the classroom, making the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s All-Academic team three years.
Norby’s head coach at Minnetonka High was Eric Johnson.
Along with Norby, Badger teammate Maddie Rowe, a native of River Falls, Wisconsin, was drafted by the Whitecaps franchise.
