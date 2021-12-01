The long-time St. Louis Park center is relocating after 30 years
Kid Zone Early Learning Center is relocating from St. Louis Park, where it operated for 30 years, to a location in Hopkins.
The move comes after its church building location was slated for new development. After a nearly 18-month search, Kid Zone’s board decided on moving to a new location in the former Aspen Medical Clinic building at 715 2nd Ave. S. It plans to open in January.
When it came to choosing a new location, the center’s Director Marcy Dearking said it was a priority to stay close to St. Louis Park and the surrounding area for families already enrolled at the center.
“Feeling very grateful and thankful that we were able to find something in Hopkins that was still close, easy for families to get to and from, as well such a great outdoor space and so many of the things that we really wanted to continue to keep Kid Zone how Kid Zone is here,” she said.
The childcare shortage
The center’s move comes at a time where the childcare shortage is commonplace, especially in Hopkins. The city has seen several childcare centers closing including Hopkins Early Learning Center at the end of 2020 and Orchard Park Child Care.
“Something I was not at all aware of as a new parent, but even as a parent not involved in the operations of a daycare, is how tough it is out there right now. It was really hard for us to find a space. There’s not a lot of inventory for commercial real estate and especially with the needs of a daycare in terms of space and also, frankly, rent,” said Megan Brooks, a member of Kid Zone’s board and parent of two children currently at the center.
According to Dearking, many parents and people in the community were unaware of the crisis in the childcare industry, especially before the pandemic began.
“The model is just built on an old model that doesn’t work anymore, where parents pay for everything when we aren’t really even able to pay our teachers what they should be paid,” she said.
The industry needs to work on compensation as a whole, Dearking added.
“With Kid Zone moving and continuing to do things right, and hopefully being able to open more classrooms, we will have the ability to help with this shortage that is happening and is going to continue to happen,” she said.
Moving to Hopkins
With the new location, the center will be able to expand with more classrooms and eventually accept a larger enrollment of 125 students, according to Brooks. However, the center is also looking for new staff members to be able to offer more classrooms.
Kid Zone has a variety of offerings, including a food and nutrition program with meals made in-house with local and organic ingredients; a garden; weekly music classes and Stretch & Grow classes included in tuition.
For Brooks, the sense of community stands out at Kid Zone.
“When I visited Kid Zone, we were looking at a bunch of different daycares all in the same day and Marcy, the director, brought us around and she knew every kid that we passed. She knew every kid’s name. They all knew her. They were all saying ‘Hi Ms. Marcy,’” she said.
Gemma Robbins, a member on the board and parent, said the staff at the center make Kid Zone stand out. Every time her daughter has a new interest in anything, her teachers are quick to help her.
“She’s excited to go to school. She’s frequently very disappointed to go home because she’s having so much fun. That’s kind of a good feeling, when your kid just loves being somewhere so much that they’re disappointed to leave, even if it’s coming home with me,” she said with a laugh.
Kelly Spors, a member on the board and parent, said the fact that many Kid Zone teachers have been with the center for many years, helps makes Kid Zone stand out.
“We really feel that Kid Zone is the best possible place for us to send our kids, in terms of educating them and getting them ready for elementary school. We really feel it’s a second family to us,” she said.
