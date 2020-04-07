In a coaching career that has spanned eight decades and almost 70 years, 91-year-old Hopkins High boys basketball assistant Kenny Novak Sr. is still on the bench, still relevant and still pursuing his passion.
Unfortunately, he missed out on the 2020 State Class AAAA Tournament, not because the Royals didn’t qualify, but because the Minnesota State High School League canceled the event due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
So instead of providing game coverage of the state tourney, this is a good time to review Novak’s memorable coaching accomplishments.
His coaching career began the year after he graduated from St. Cloud State early in the 1950s. At 22, he was hired by his alma mater as the youngest head college coach in America.
“I was fortunate to get a job like that right out of college,” he said.
Novak’s college coaching was interrupted by his obligation to serve in the U.S. Army, and as fate would have it he never went back to the college coaching ranks. Instead, after three years in the service, he became a high school coach, and he has been coaching high school ball ever since.
“When I was growing up, there was no question I wanted to be a teacher and coach,” Novak said. “I was fortunate to play for a great coach, Herman Wook, at Crosby-Ironton High School.”
Crosby-Ironton primarily was a mining town, and Novak’s dad worked the night shift in the mines.
“My dad never saw me play a high school game,” Novak said. “We weren’t poor - or at least we didn’t think we were poor - but we never had money like some people. The town was full of hard-working people, mainly Slovenians. They loved their basketball, and if you didn’t get to the gym at 6 on game night, you might not get in at all.”
While he became Crosby-Ironton’s all-time leading scorer, Novak looked to the next level and chose St. Cloud State.
College went by quickly, with Novak earning a teaching degree in four years. On the basketball floor, he was almost always the leading scorer, even though he was under 6 feet tall. One of his best achievements was sinking 50 straight free throws during college games.
Coming to Hopkins
D.H. Tanglen, the Superintendent of Hopkins Schools, was looking for a basketball coach to eventually replace the legendary Butsie Maetzold, who had guided his team to state titles in 1952 and 1953.
“When I was hired, the plan was for me to assist Butsie for year and then take over after a year,” Novak said. “But Butsie wanted to coach one more season. Mr. Tanglen held Butsie to his commitment, and I was thrilled to be given the job.”
Novak continued Maetzold’s legacy on defense, but on offense he dialed up the pace of the game. Hopkins became known as a fast-breaking team, and fans came not only to watch the Warriors win, but also to be entertained.
“I learned a lot from Butsie, but my style was different than his,” Novak said. “Whatever Butsie set out to do, he did well. In addition to coaching basketball, he coached undefeated Hopkins football teams. Butsie was exacting and never let his players fool around. The kids always had played hard for Butsie, maybe because they were scared to death of him.”
“We never had much height,” Novak said. “So we relied on speed and playing tough man-to-man defense. Butsie always played man-to-man, too, but I extended it to full court.”
In a 1975 interview, St. Louis Park’s head coach, the late Lloyd Holm said, “When you play Kenny Novak’s team, you’re in a dogfight.”
The late Duane Baglien, who coached Edina to a state-record 69 straight wins from 1966-69, said, “We almost lost our winning streak twice against Hopkins. Kenny Novak’s team never gave in, never gave up.”
“Lloyd Holm wanted to beat me as much as I wanted to beat him,” Novak said. “You play against the town next-door, it’s going to be like that. But there weren’t many rivalries with as much emotion as the one between Hopkins and Park.”
Lindbergh Years
Hopkins’ school district split in 1970 sent students to two different high schools - Eisenhower and Lindbergh.
Novak, in his 16th year in Hopkins, had his choice between the two and picked the new school, Lindbergh, which was actually located in Minnetonka.
It didn’t take him long to bring the Hopkins tradition to a new campus. And he had his greatest success with a State Class AA Tournament appearance in 1974. After losing an overtime game to Minneapolis Washburn in the opening round, the Lindbergh Flyers won the next two to take the state consolation championship.
Lindbergh’s starting five included junior Kevin Diepholz at center, senior Dick Malotky and junior Bill Molzahn at forward and seniors Kevin Tuck and Kenny Novak Jr. in the backcourt.
“It was special to coach my son in the State Tournament,” Novak said. “Kenny was a very smart player - a good passer and a good outside shooter. And he was quicker than people realized.”
Father and Son
When Lindbergh and Eisenhower’s days ended in the early 1980s, Hopkins went back to one high school. Sadly for Novak, Eisenhower coach Tommy Hutton Jr., the Eisenhower coach, was named coach of the Hopkins Royals.
Novak Senior’s hiatus from coaching was only one year. His son, Kenny Jr., had graduated from Augsburg College and was named head coach at Blaine High School. The first thing Kenny Jr. did was hire his dad as an assistant coach, and they have been together since then. In 1987, the Novaks coached Blaine to second place in the State Class AA Tournament. Since coming to Hopkins as a pair, they have won seven state championships in the big-school classes.
“Ken is a better coach than I ever was,” Kenny Sr. said. “I knew from the start that he would be a good coach.”
Novak Jr. has the potential to earn 1,000 career wins, which would make him the all-time winner among Minnesota’s high school basketball coaches.
Now that he is getting on in years, Novak Sr. no longer attends every practice, but he is almost always there on game night, sitting with the other assistant coaches - Dale Stahl, Kerry Sutherland, Demondi Johnson and Brock Tesdahl.
Sharing his coaching philosophy, Novak Sr. said, “The greatest reward in coaching is when you take good kids and watch them get better. You can make a difference in their lives by giving them good coaching and the discipline that’s connected with it. I am so very thankful for all the great years I have had coaching in Hopkins. The people of Hopkins have been unbelievably kind to me and my family.”
For many years, Kenny Sr. and his wife Joanie lived on Cape Cod Place, just a few blocks from Hopkins High School. Several years ago, they relocated to a senior living community in downtown Wayzata.
It has been a great life for the eight-decade coach, who turns 91 today, March 26. And chances are, he is not done yet.
“My dad is a special guy,” Kenny Novak Jr. said. “Our program wouldn’t be where it is today without him.”
