After playing two seasons of Big Ten Conference basketball for the University of Nebraska, former Minnetonka High forward Kayla Mershon has transferred to the University of Minnesota.
Gopher head coach Lindsay Whalen announced Mershon’s decision to transfer on April 15.
Mershon is excited to play home games at Williams Arena, where she won a state Class 4A title with Minnetonka in 2016. “Growing up, I watched the Gophers play there,” she said. “The chance to play every home game there is mind-blowing for me.”
Looking at Whalen’s background, Mershon is confident she can fit into the Gopher coach’s program.
“It is a huge honor to play for coach Whalen,” Mershon said. “She has seen my effort, and I think she knows that I will be bringing it every day.”
As a transfer student, Mershon isn’t sure if she will be eligible right away. That’s up to Big Ten and NCAA officials. The worst-case scenario is that she will be eligible for the beginning of the 2021-22 season.
Mershon, who stands 6-3, received a full-ride scholarship from Nebraska out of high school.
“I liked playing in the Big Ten ... there are so many great athletes,” Mershon said. “The biggest difference between high school basketball is strength. Time in the weight room has made a lot of difference for me.”
Mershon averaged 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for the Cornhuskers last year while playing 14.6 minutes on average. Looking ahead to her role with the Gophers, she wants to do whatever the coaches ask of her. In high school, Mershon was one of the top rebounders in the Lake Conference. Last season in Big Ten play, she had a season high of nine rebounds in a game against Ohio State.
One good thing about returning to Minnesota is that Mershon’s family and friends will be able to be at many of the home games.
“My parents are happy for me,” she said. “I have a big support system here.”
Along with Mershon, the Gophers have another incoming transfer from Minnesota, former Holy Angels guard Laura Bagwell Katalinich.
Coach Whalen is excited to have Mershon on board. “Kayla brings to our program a championship pedigree from winning a state title during her high school days with Minnetonka,” Whalen said. “Her experience playing in the Big Ten for two years is something we will rely on greatly.”
