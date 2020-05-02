Karen (Bosveld) Zemlin, 52, made history last month when she became the first open-water swimmer inducted into the Minnesota Swimming Hall of Fame.
The Plymouth resident, who swam her first Lake race at the age of 13, reached a pinnacle in her career Aug. 24, 2019 when, at 51, she posted the fastest time ever for a woman over 50 in swimming the English Channel.
“It was my second attempt,” Zemlin said in a recent interview. “On my first attempt [in July of 2015], I made it to the last half mile, before hypothermia prevented me from finishing. I learned a lot between the first attempt and the second attempt, and I felt I could do it the second time.”
Zemlin recalled an old saying from Jim Brobin, who had coached her in high school swimming at Mounds View: “It’s what you do after you’re tired that counts.”
Swimming the English Channel is much more of an achievement than most people realize. The 33K race took 10 hours and 17 minutes and a total of 44,424 strokes for Zemlin to finish.
“Crossing the English Channel is a solo swim,” Zemlin said. “I started in the middle of the night because of the tide. To swim the English Channel, you charter a boat and hire a boat captain who understands the water. My husband Tom was also was a big part of it. He needed to feel comfortable when I tried it the second time. He is kind and showed his strength of character.”
In preparation for her second try in the English Channel, Zemlin crossed Lake Mille Lacs in Central Minnesota. The longest Midwest race of her career was the 28-mile Red River Race between the Minnesota and North Dakota borders.
Part of Zemlin’s inspiration for swimming the English Channel was her father, Roger Bosveld, who had attempted the crossing at the age of 67. It was Roger who introduced Karen to open-water swimming shortly after she became a teenager. On Roger’s attempt to swim the English Channel, he could not finish, due to seven- to nine-foot swells.
When Karen began competing in open-water events, her father would psyche her up by saying: “You have an advantage because you’re not afraid of weeds.” And she wasn’t.
“There are so many channels all over the world that I would like to swim,” Zemlin said. “Open-water swimming is a sub group of all swimmers. There is a good chunk of swimmers in Minnesota who would do a 10-mile race.”
One of the more memorable swims of Zemlin’s career was the time she and her father swam to Alcatraz and back on a trip to San Francisco. At the age of 50, two years ago, Zemlin won a title at the 20th annual Tampa Bay Marathon.
Races, of course, are different than crossings because of the time element. On crossings, swimmers set their own pace. In races, it is person vs. person, rather than person vs. the elements.
During her high school and college years, Zemlin proved that she was as efficient in the pool as in open water. She was a standout at Mounds View High and set 1,000-yard freestyle records at two universities - Hamline and Wisconsin-River Falls. She also holds the 1,600 freestyle record at River Falls and is a member of the Hamline Athletic Hall of Fame. In addition to being inducted into the Minnesota Swimming Hall of Fame, she was previously selected for the Minnesota Masters Swimming Hall of Fame.
“People who end up in halls of fame almost never set out with that in mind,” Zemlin said. “It is a long time in coming for an open-water swimmer to be honored [by the Minnesota Swimming Hall of Fame]. There were others before me who are deserving, as well. Hopefully, I represent the tip of the iceberg.”
As a swimmer in the masters ranks, Zemlin has been coached by Scott Tripps of Hopkins for 20 years.
“Scott is a great friend to the open-water community,” Zemlin said. “I have benefitted from the community he has created for Minnesota swimmers.”
As she looks to the future, with more channels to swim, Zemlin is grateful that she found her sport early in life. One of her goals in the coming years is to establish a Minnesota Triple Crown that will create new opportunities for open-water swimmers.
When she’s not in the water, Zemlin works in the children’s mental health field with St. David’s Center for Childhood and Family Development in Minnetonka. She has worked at the center for more than 10 years.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
