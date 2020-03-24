Sports fans throughout the Twin Cities are familiar with the Athena Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding senior female athlete at each of more than 75 high schools, across Minneapolis, St. Paul and surrounding suburbs.
Most high schools do not offer a similar award for male senior athletes, but Hopkins does. This year’s winner is All-Lake Conference baseball player Joey Hurth.
“When my coach, Jason Mihalakis, told me I had been nominated, I was kind of surprised,” Hurth said recently. “He told me that I had a shot at winning, but with so many good athletes at our school and so many great athletes who have won the award in the past, I wasn’t sure I would be considered.”
Athletic director Dan Johnson told Hurth he had won the award and Hurth received congratulations from his classmates and baseball teammates.
The right-handed pitcher and outfielder should not have been too surprised that he won since the award is based not only on athletics, but also on academics and character.
Assuming there will be a high school baseball season this spring, Hurth is a four-year varsity player. “I got called up at the end of my freshman year, and the last two years I have been a starter,” he said.
Hurth helped the Royals place sixth in the State Class AAAA Tournament last season, and he hopes there will be a return trip to state in 2020, provided the cloud of the coronavirus pandemic is lifted before the end of the school year.
“It isn’t looking very good at this point, but if school starts again, I don’t see any reason we couldn’t play baseball,” Hurth said.
Last year’s trip to state was a dream come true for Hopkins. After the Royals lost to Rogers in the first round, they split in consolation play.
Optimism is high for this season with Hurth and senior righthander Miles Halligan returning as two of the top pitchers in the state. Also returning are starting senior center fielder Parker Johnson and junior catcher Jake Perry, who might be the state’s best at his position.
“The State Tournament didn’t go our way last year, when we lost to Rogers,” Hurth said. “Our goal for this year is to be the first Hopkins High School baseball team to win a state championship.”
The Royals came close in 1984, and again in 1987, with state runner-up finishes under the late Duane Welch, their long-time head coach.
“When you have a winning team, it is always more fun,” Hurth said. Part of the fun for him is pitching and also playing in the field.
Last year, Hurth posted a 4-2 pitching record and batted .285. When he wasn’t on the mound he played one of the corner infield positions.
“I would like to move to the outfield this year,” he said. “We had a lot of outfielders last year, so I mainly played first and third.”
In the summer with the Minnesota Mash travel team, Hurth worked on his game against all-star competition. Combining his summer and fall stats, he went 6-2 as a pitcher. He batted .330 in the summer and upped that to .370 in the fall.
“I have been playing baseball as long as I can remember,” Hurth noted. “One of my favorite things about it is all the friendships I have.”
One of those friends is Halligan, and Hurth said there is a friendly competition between the two to see who can throw the hardest. So far, Halligan has the edge with a fastball clocked at 91 miles per hour. Last fall, Hurth reached back and threw 90 on the radar gun.
“Miles is still faster, but I hope to give him a run for his money,” Hurth said.
Next season, Hurth will play NCAA Division I baseball at Indiana State University. For several years, Division I has been his goal, and he follows the path of past greats from Hopkins who pitched in Division I - Mike Pavelka, Ryan Kjos and Tim Shannon.
With a 3.95 GPA at Hopkins, Hurth hopes to graduate with distinction this spring. In college he plans to major in business.
In addition to giving coach Mihalakis credit for a share of his success, Hurth said he developed as a player by training with his older brother Benji, who is now a sophomore on the baseball team at Midland University.
