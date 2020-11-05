Citing health and family reasons, Jeff Hopkins has decided to step down as Minnetonka High’s girls soccer coach.
In 13 seasons of coaching the Skipper girls, Hopkins won five section championships along with State Class AA Tournament titles in 2013 and 2018.
“Jeff is a class act,” Minnetonka High activities director Ted Schultz said. “He cared deeply about the program and was a great coach for the athletes at our school - passionate, hard-working, dedicated and detailed. He was not only competitively successful, but also showed a great understanding of the purpose of high school sports.”
Tony Peszneker, Wayzata’s head girls soccer coach, said, “Jeff always had his teams very well prepared. He had his girls working hard and playing disciplined soccer. When he won his second state title [in 2018], Jeff’s team was prepared for the tournament. They won two shootouts - in the state quarterfinals and also in the finals.”
Coach Hopkins talked about what coaching at Minnetonka High meant to him.
“I was the boys soccer coach for four years before moving to the girls side,” he said. “I felt it was the right time for me to go out, and I am leaving on my terms. Some people were surprised that I resigned, but 17 years is a long time in this business.”
Ironically, Hopkins feels that his success as the Tonka girls coach was born in a 5-1 loss to Wayzata in 2011. “That game changed it for me,” he said. The next time his team played Wayzata, in 2012, Hopkins found himself on the winning side. Ever since, the rivalry has gone back and forth, with both teams getting their share of victories.
Coach Hopkins feels there is much more to high school sports than having a winning record year in and year out.
“I am very proud of our team’s academic success,” he noted. “The girls won the Minnesota State High School League’s Gold Award this year with a team GPA of 3.89 [based on 20 girls]. I am also proud of the girls for their community service. This year they volunteered for Feed My Starving Children.”
Activities director Schultz said mid-December is the target time for interviewing candidates for the Tonka girls soccer coaching position. He will soon be accepting applications.
Coach Jeff Hopkins
at Minnetonka High
Boys Soccer Coach: 2004-2007.
Girls Soccer Coach: 2008-2020.
Section Titles: 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020.
State Titles: 2013 and 2018.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.