At the state’s largest high schools - Wayzata, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie - the three-sport athlete is a dying breed.
However, Jacob Wildermuth, a recent graduate of Wayzata High School, never got the memo. He lettered in three major team sports - football, basketball and baseball - while earning the grades he needed to gain admission to the University of St. Thomas, where he will concentrate on football.
“When I was growing up, baseball was my favorite sport,” Wildermuth said after pitching an 8-1 win over the Chanhassen 19-and-Under team recently. The righthander scattered six hits and struck out seven in the seven-inning game, while issuing only one walk.
“In high school I loved all the sports. I was blessed to have so many good coaches, and I look at them as second fathers,” Wildermuth said.
Those coaches he mentioned include football coach Lambert Brown, basketball coach Bryan Schnettler and baseball coach Bobby DeWitt at Wayzata High along with 19U summer baseball coach Maris Blanchard.
Wildermuth’s career highlight as a high school athlete was winning the state Class 6A football title at U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Trojans beat Champlin Park 35-20 in the Prep Bowl.
As the Trojans’ top receiver, Wildermuth was a key player throughout the season. Quarterback Tom Schmidt described Wildermuth’s skills: “Jacob catches everything.”
During the Prep Bowl, Wayzata didn’t need to pass. That’s because star halfback Christian Vasser rushed for 285 yards and five touchdowns on 49 carries. Wildermuth’s downfield blocking helped in that monumental effort.
“Christian is a great football player and an even better person,” Wildermuth said. “He is on of my best friends.”
In basketball, Wildermuth played power forward. At 6-4 and 195 pounds, he was able to mix it up under the basket.
“For baseball, pitching has always been a strong suit,” Wildermuth said. “It was disappointing we didn’t have a high school baseball season this year [due to the coronavirus pandemic], but at least we’re able to play this summer. I’ve been playing with my baseball teammates forever. They’re a group of characters, and also great people. Now that we’re playing again, I can stay busy and be with my friends.”
Asked about playing three high school sports, Wildermuth said, “I have had to put in a lot of work, and I wouldn’t change a thing.”
Cutting down to one sport in college will be different, however, Wildermuth realizes it’s a good decision.
“Last week it became official that St. Thomas will be a Division I school in the fall of 2021,” he said. “I know that football is going to be a big commitment.”
Wildermuth is anxious to test his skills in the college game. He is primarily what pro scouts would call a possession receiver, and once he catches the ball he looks to break tackles with his size and strength.
The Wayzata graduate said he wouldn’t be where he is today without the support of his parents, Dave and Melissa Wildermuth.
“They are really dedicated,” he said. “My sisters also play multiple sports, and my parents have given us so many rides to games and practices.”
As a college student, Wildermuth said he might major in either business or education. “I think I would be a good teacher,” he said. “My dad does marketing, so that is another interest.”
Now that he has graduated, Wildermuth plans to follow the career of a Wayzata varsity athlete who will be a junior this fall.
“Drew Berkland is going to have a great career,” Wildermuth predicted. “He plays the same three sports I do and was a starter on the football and basketball teams as a sophomore.” Berkland might have started in baseball, as well, had the coronavirus not caused the season to be canceled.
It isn’t easy being a three-sport athlete at a big school, but Wildermuth and Berkland are examples that it can be done.
