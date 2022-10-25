International collaboration with designer Stephanie Dillon helped lead to a celebrity collaboration that promotes plant-based eating as a way to fight climate change.
Dillon, an Eden Prairie resident who creates art largely with upcycled products at her St. Louis Park studio, connected with Maggie Baird, mother of Billie Eilish and Finneas Baird O’Connell, through a mutual friend.
Baird’s nonprofit, Support and Feed, worked with Dillon to create shirts for the nonprofit, with the organization’s logo printed on unsold Billie Eilish shirts that had been turned inside out.
“That’s how we connected and then, of course, she turns out to be an incredible artist,” Baird said during an interview Oct. 19 at the Shops at West End.
The mutual friend, Richard Shaw, works with musician Steven Tyler’s charity Janie’s Fund, which benefits girls who have been abused. After a T-shirt collaboration Dillon conducted with Janie’s Fund, Shaw introduced Dillon to Baird and Support and Feed representatives.
The connection led to Dillon displaying her art as part of Eilish’s tour that stopped in London for six days of shows. At an eco-village during the tour, fans could take a climate quiz or pledge to eat at least one plant-based meal a day.
A mini climate conference called “Overheated,” after the name of one of Eilish’s songs, coincided with the tour as a way to discuss fashion and food activism and how it relates to climate change.
Dillon provided a clothing swap at the event in London and encouraged participants to paint new designs on clothing, such as art highlighting their pledges relating to the climate.
When commenting on her attraction to Support and Feed, Dillon said the simplicity of its mission stood out to her.
“What I loved about Support and Feed is they were talking about something that’s doable for all of us, which is just eat one plant-based meal a day,” Dillon said.
She asked Support and Feed leaders if they would consider adding a Twin Cities branch if Dillon and her husband donated to the cause.
“I don’t think originally we were on their list of cities to come to, but we really felt strongly that their message and their activism and what they wanted to accomplish aligned with who Minneapolis and the Twin Cities in Minnesota was, and so we asked and they said yes,” Dillon said.
Support and Feed had a presence at an Eilish tour stop in St. Paul, which included an eco-village at Xcel Energy Center.
As a result of her involvement with events in London, Dillon approached Twin Cities Film Fest leaders about screening the movie “Overheated” as part of its Changemaker series.
As in London, Dillon hosted a wall at her studio after the Oct. 20 screening at The Shops at West End in St. Louis Park in which visitors could write on a wall how they planned to take on climate change. Organizers also offered plant-based food in the art space.
The film briefly features Eilish and Finneas as well as musicians like English singer Yungblud and Norwegian singer Girl in Red along with other activists, like British designer Vivienne Westwood, and indigenous people feeling the impact of climate change.
Baird and Eilish served as executive producers for “Overheated.” Baird does not have plans to join the film festival circuit more broadly for showings of “Overheated” but said of the Twin Cities festival, “This one was a unique opportunity where we could do more than just show the film.”
Support and Feed is supporting the initiative Eat Drink Give Twin Cities. For a period, eight restaurants are adding new plant-based menu options. The restaurants include Fhima’s Minneapolis in the North Loop, Lake & Irving in Uptown, Milton’s in Crystal and other restaurants. To learn more, visit supportandfeed.org/eat-drink-give.
Support and Feed is a relatively new nonprofit, beginning during the pandemic to address food insecurity and climate change. It works with restaurants and organizations that provide access to food to help make connections that can help address the issues. In Minnesota, Support and Feed is working with the Minnesota Central Kitchen, which works with Second Harvest Heartland to distribute food from restaurants.
Baird said the film “Overheated” encourages viewers to recognize how their actions, such as what they eat, could impact the climate in a different part of the world. In the film, she notes she became resolute in her aim to avoid eating animals after reading about the impact of cattle on deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.
“We’ve known that animal agriculture was a major contributor to climate change,” Baird said. “We’ve known it, and it’s been extremely slow to make it to the consciousness of the everyday person.”
She said that changing what a person eats can be empowering.
“People are catching on because it’s urgent,” Baird said. “If they really start to view it as an exciting journey to learn how to eat differently, it can really enrich your life.”
To view the full documentary “Overheated,” visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=4suoAkkZy7c.
More information about Support and Feed is available at supportandfeed.org. Details about Dillon and her art are available at stephaniedillonart.com.
