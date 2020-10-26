Bad luck hit the Minnetonka High boys soccer team at the worst possible time Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Edina Dome.
In a Section 2AA Tournament semifinal against Edina, Olson was knocked out of the game with an injury in the first half. He could not return and the Skippers lost 2-0.
“It was a heartbreaker several ways,” Minnetonka head coach Mike Rogers said after the game. Dylan got hit a few times, and it broke his heart when he couldn’t continue.”
Olson finished the season as the Lake Conference scoring leader with 19 goals in 13 games.
With Olson out of action, the other Skippers tried to win the game for him. The other captains, Alec Rodriguez and Hunter Kemnitz led the way.
“We had a good push going in the second half, and we even had the shot advantage,” Rogers said. “Jake Hennen, Torin Firehammer, Charlie Pears and Alex Gonikman all did the best they could. But missing No. 10 [Olson] was hard. He is such a great player.”
There wasn’t anything lucky about either Edina goal. Sammy Presthus scored in the first half when he intercepted a Minnetonka clearing attempt about 22 yards from the goal and fired it past goalie Jamie Deneen.
In the second half Edina made the score 2-0 when Henry Rose scored on a long shot from about 10 yards inside the left sideline.
“Give credit to Edina,” Rogers said. “They’re a strong crew.”
Minnetonka and Wayzata are the only two teams to defeat Edina this season. Minnetonka’s win was 1-0 at Edina.
“I am pleased with the way we rebuilt our defense this year after losing Andres Rivas and Niko Scheibal, two All-State defenders,” Rogers said. “Jack Olson had a terrific game against Edina. He will be back next year along with our other defenders - Jake Herbert, Pablo Gonzalez, George Lindberg and Jose Delacruz - and goalie Jamie Deneen.”
The Skippers will be strong in the midfield and at forward, as well. Hennen, the second leading scorer behind Olson, will be back as a sophomore next year. Pears also returns up front. Midfielders coming back include Firehammer, Ben Chung, Parker Flynn and Ketav Udupa.
The Skippers had only five seniors on the roster this season - Olson, Rodriguez, Kemnitz, forward Emil Liden and alternate goalkeeper Peter McNabb.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.