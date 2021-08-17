One St. Louis Park City Council race and the St. Louis Park School Board races will be contested, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office.
Out of four ward seats up for election this November, only Ward 3 attracted more than a single candidate. In Ward 1, Councilmember Margaret Rog is running unopposed. Councilmember Lynette Dumalag, whom other council members appointed to the Ward 2 seat to fill a vacancy after Anne Mavity resigned amid a move, is poised to win a full term after no other candidates sought the position. And in Ward 4, Councilmember Tim Brausen is seeking another term without any opposition.
In Ward 3, Councilmember Rachel Harris is not seeking re-election. However, Sue Budd, Saul Eugene and Jim Leuthner all filed to run for the seat.
Voters will use the ranked-choice voting system to choose the winner.
Under the ranked-choice voting system the city uses, no primary is necessary. Voters in each ward will rank their top candidates. If no candidate receives a majority of first-choice votes, the candidate who receives the lowest number of first-choice votes will be eliminated, with second-choice votes for the candidate redistributed. The process continues until a candidate receives a majority of votes from the total cast or only two candidates remain, in which case the candidate with the most votes is named the winner.
Four candidates filed for three seats on the St. Louis Park School Board. Jim Beneke, Anne Casey, Abdihakim Arabow Ibrahim and Mary Tomback filed to run this fall. Casey and Tomback are current members of the board and Beneke is a former board member. Ibrahim is running for the board for the first time.
Ranked-choice voting is not allowed for school board elections in Minnesota. The three candidates with the highest vote totals will win seats, eliminating one of the four candidates.
Filing closed Aug. 10. Candidates had two additional days to withdraw.
Early voting will run Friday, Sept. 17, through Monday, Nov. 1, ahead of Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Early voting will be available in person for St. Louis Park residents at St. Louis Park City Hall. Voting will also be available by mail.
On Election Day, voters may only cast ballots in the precinct in which they reside.
Details about the city and school district elections are available a stlouispark.org/government/elections. Individuals may also contact city officials with questions about the election at 952-924-2503 or elections@stlouispark.org.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.