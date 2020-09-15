What does Minnetonka boys soccer coach Mike Rogers like most about senior tri-captain Hunter Kemnitz?

The fact that Kemnitz will do anything and play any position to help the Skippers put the W on the scoreboard.

In a 5-1 victory over Eden Prairie Sept. 8 at Minnetonka’s Einer Anderson Stadium, Kemnitz, who normally plays center-mid, accepted a new assignment as a center back on the defensive line. He defended the middle well and was especially adept at defending against eight Eden Prairie corner kicks, only one of which yielded a goal.

“Eden Prairie is a good team,” Kemnitz said after the match. “We were man marking No. 14 [Danny Hernandez] the whole game and No. 10, Jose Blanco, most of the time. Our goal was to allow them minimal touches.”

The strategy worked to a tee, as Hernandez had an assist on a corner kick and neither of EP’s two key players had a goal.

“The season has been fun so far,” said Kemnitz, a third-year varsity regular who is captain along with forward Dylan Olson and midfielder Alec Rodriguez.

“We only have five seniors on varsity,” Kemnitz pointed out. “It has been fun getting to know the new players on the team this year.”

Kemnitz appreciates the scoring punch that Olson supplies up front. Olson figured in all five goals against Eden Prairie with three goals and two assists.

“Dylan is a great player,” Kemnitz observed. “Every day he surprises me. Every day he has a new move.”

The new move for Olson in the Eden Prairie game was dribbling through a web of five Eagle defenders and then firing a hard shot on goal.

Olson scoring a goal is a familiar sight, since he has 13 in the first four games this season, but the offensive star realizes he couldn’t do it without his teammates, the other captains, Kemnitz and Rodriguez, in particular.

