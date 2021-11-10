The club partnered with Teaming Up For Teens to make packs
The Hopkins Women’s Club has partnered with Teaming Up For Teens nonprofit organization last week to make winter hygiene packs for homeless teenagers and children.
“Somebody has to help them. The club is more of a service club than anything. We meet and we have lunch and we have a good time, but our main goal is to do some service for the community and other areas, Feed My Starving Children. That’s not just Hopkins,” said Kathy Noll, the Hopkins Women’s Club president.
Women began arriving before 4:30 p.m. to unbox hygiene items such as shampoos, body washes, laundry detergent, hairbrushes and socks. The items were all lined up on tables to be placed into separate hygiene packs for girls, boys and families. Once everything was set up, the women began making the packs to be distributed to homeless youths in the Hopkins community.
According to Noll, the club covers a lot more than Hopkins-related activities and has many members that don’t live in Hopkins.
“There’s no requirement to be a Hopkins resident. But our members all seem to really care about what goes on in Hopkins. They’re so generous, it’s unbelievable,” she said.
Another packing event may be in the works for January, said Gretchen Peterson, the grants coordinator for Teaming Up For Teens, a community-based nonprofit aiming to provide basic hygiene needs for homeless and at-risk teenagers. The organization had previously been doing packing events every month, but as the events became larger they started to occur every other month, she said.
According to Peterson, Teaming Up For Teens has packed more than 5,000 hygiene packs in the past decade, and distributes them to schools in the area. Once or twice a year, the organization partners with the Hopkins Women’s Club for the packing events.
“You know how they say ‘it takes a village to raise a child’? I think in this day and age, it takes a community to raise a child,” Peterson said. “Particularly after the pandemic, we’ve seen higher numbers of homeless families and so it’s groups like this, the Hopkins Elks, the Hopkins Women’s Club, we also partner with Resource West, to provide a lot of the supplies that families need.”
Events like these fill a gap in the system because many food shelves don’t supply hygiene products, she added.
“I think there’s more homeless youth than people realize, because they try to hide it,” Peterson said. “Many of them will stay with friends or family to avoid being sent to a shelter.”
Many women from the club were present at the event, including Carole Frane. She said the event was a way to reach out and help others in the community.
“We like to do for others,” Frane said. “We’re not just a social club.”
