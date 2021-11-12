The family engagement program will run for 10-weeks next year
Next year, Hopkins School District will begin a 10-week family engagement program for parents and guardians of students at Alice Smith Elementary and Gatewood Elementary.
The program is possible thanks to a $3,000 grant from the Hopkins Education Foundation awarded to the Hopkins Community Education department in partnership with the adult education department and the principals at both elementary schools.
“We know from research that when a child’s parent has the tools, the knowledge, the confidence, the resources to be an advocate for their child’s academic success and really a partner in the success between the student, the parent, the teacher and the school, then that student will thrive,” said Chelsea Ritland, the adult options in education program coordinator for Hopkins, Minnetonka and St. Louis Park.
The research-based program covers a wide variety of session topics, some of which include navigating the school system, academic standards and performance requirements, communication, parent-teacher conferences, and social-emotional child development. Also included in the program is a community forum with the school principal where parents can ask questions and receive information about the school.
“I’m super excited to really take a look at how we can engage our families in an authentic way and create partnerships that are super important between the school and the community,” Gatewood Principal George Nolan said. He added it was important to strengthen the relationship between parents and school, particularly in families of color.
This program directly coincides with Hopkins Vision 2031, a philosophy created with the core belief that every student deserves a brilliant future.
According to Ritland, this program is beneficial for both parents who are familiar or unfamiliar with the American school system and all are encouraged to attend the first workshop. One third of families at both Alice Smith and Gatewood identify with a home language other than English.
“In order for all of our scholars to achieve the outcomes of Vision 2031, the family engagement programs are really essential to ensuring that there’s equity in that we’re reaching out to all parents in the district, and that all parents truly feel empowered to be partners in their child’s academic success,” Ritland said. “And that might be especially true for parents who haven’t gone through the American school system themselves, maybe from another country (or) may not speak English as their primary language.”
Each school will feature two classes. One class is designed for native English speakers and one for English language learners.
“The goals of the program are to really ensure that all parents feel like they are a partner in their child’s education, that they’re a partner with the school and that they feel empowered to be an advocate for their child’s academic success,” she said.
