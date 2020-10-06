A familiar sight in the Hopkins-Minnetonka area features Ben Haberman and Leo Goodman doing their daily runs.
What they do is much more than jogging. The Hopkins High cross country and track teammates are serious runners with high goals in mind for the fall and the spring seasons.
Saturday, Oct. 3, at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista, the Royal teammates earned All-Lake Conference honors together. They weren’t in the fastest wave of the day against Wayzata, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka, thus they had to push themselves.
Haberman, who finished ninth in the individual conference standings, won his wave with a 5K time of 16:23, while Goodman picked up his all-conference award by running 18th overall in 16:38.
After their race the Hopkins captains talked about their season.
“My time was good today,” Haberman said. “It was kind of a solo grind [because finished 15 seconds ahead of everyone else].”
Goodman acknowledged that he didn’t have his best day. His time was a bit slower than usual.
In cross country, runners race against others and also the clock. The area in which Haberman and Goodman excel is winning races. Goodman has won three races this season, while Haberman has two wins, including Saturday’s romp.
“We do most of our workouts together,” Haberman said. “The best thing about the Hopkins [cross country] program is the community of the team. We pursue cumulative goals.”
“It’s definitely the community that we like most,” Goodman added. “You face adversity in cross country, and if you can overcome it, it will help you in other areas of your life.”
Hopkins head coach Mike Harris appreciates the leadership Haberman and Goodman bring to the program.
“They are quality young men and great leaders,” Harris said. The coach also mentioned that Haberman and Goodman excel as scholars, Haberman with a GPA above 3.7 and Goodman with a GPA above 3.9. Both boys are still weighing their options for college, and no doubt they will continue to enjoy running for many years to come.
Hopkins Girls
Eighth-grader Sydney Drevlow led the Hopkins girls cross country team in the Lake Championships Saturday at Gale Woods Farm.
She won her wave and took fourth place overall with a 5K time of 18:25. The only runners ahead of her were Wayzata’s Abbey Nechanicky (17:23), Minnetonka’s Maya Mor (17:51) and St. Michael-Albertville’s Ali Weimer (18:06).
Hopkins finished sixth in the conference team standings. Minnetonka won the title with Edina second and Wayzata third.
Another Royal eighth-grader, Daphne Grobstein, finished 22nd with a time of 19:44. Others in Hopkins’ top seven in Saturday’s race are Elsa Bergman, Lillian Wanzek, Grace Burgess, Lila Shaver and Emma Gray. Laci Provenzano, who is usually Hopkins’ second finisher behind Drevlow, was unable to race on Saturday.
