One thing that’s almost as certain as the snow melting in the spring is the Section 6AAAA finals matchup between Hopkins and Wayzata in girls basketball.
Last season Hopkins entered the section title game with two regular-season victories over Wayzata. That is the case again this year. The only difference is that Hopkins enters the finals with a three-year winning streak of 76 games.
When the teams tip off at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Hopkins Lindbergh Center, the home team will be heavily favored. The Royals opened this season rich in experience with five players who had all been starters in the past - guards Nu Nu Agara, Amaya Battle and Alayna Contreras and forwards Maya Nnaji and Taylor Woodson. Talented ninth-grade guard Liv McGee joined the returning group as another scoring threat. All that remained for new head coach Tara Starks was putting the pieces in place since Hopkins graduated their leader, Paige Bueckers, who is a first-team Division I All-American as a rookie for the University of Connecticut.
Wayzata head coach Mike Schumacher knows beating Hopkins this week is a tall order. In regular-season games, the Trojans lost to Hopkins by 50- and 17-point margins.
“Our goal coming into the season was to face Hopkins for the championship,” Schumacher said. “Hopkins has been rolling this year.”
The Royals are 14-0 going into the title game, while Wayzata stands 13-6 overall.
Ironically, Wayzata has already played two section games and Hopkins has yet to play.
The original section bracket was reduced to seven teams when Cooper bowed out with a COVID-19 situation. Hopkins was scheduled to play Minneapolis South March 19, but lost that game because of a COVID-19 situation in the South program.
“That is the way it has been in 2021,” Schumacher said. “It has been a bizarre season.”
The Trojans were missing two players from the lineup March 16 when they beat a tall Armstrong team 69-41 in the opening round of the section playoffs. Wayzata 6-2 senior forward Jenna Johnson scored 27 points, as did Armstrong’s 6-3 center, Savannah McGowan. But Johnson’s supporting cast was able to come through. Shannon Fornshell scored 12 points, captain Anna Koth scored 10 and Siri Prosser finished with nine.
In the section semifinals March 19, second-seeded Wayzata was back to full strength and hammered third-seeded St. Louis Park.
Johnson was spectacular for Wayzata, scoring 38 points. Junior guard Mara Braun was also in double figures with 10 points and sophomore guard Brynn Senden added seven. The Trojans scored a whopping 50 points in the first half, making the second half academic.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.