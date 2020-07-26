Excelsior’s American Legion Baseball team won every game in the South Hennepin League on the way to taking the State Division I championship last season.
But this year, the balance of power seems to be shifting.
Excelsior still has a winning record, but teams such as Hopkins, Wayzata and Chaska are all thriving with improved play. Witness Hopkins’ 10-0 win over Excelsior in a game played July 22 at Big Willow Park in Minnetonka.
Ryan McGie was large and in charge on the mound for Hopkins, pitching the two-hit shutout in a game that was halted by the 10-run rule in the bottom of the sixth inning. McGie struck out six, but aside from Nick Thimsen, who hit two long fly balls to the warning track, no one from the Fire Club was getting around on the Hopkins pitcher.
“I was able to establish my fastball early and hit my spots,” said McGie, who will be a senior at Hopkins High this fall. “We got off to a great start with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. And our guys made every play in the field.”
From an offensive standpoint, Joey Hurth was clearly Hopkins’ leader. Batting third in the order, the Indiana State University recruit went three-for-four with two runs scored and three RBIs. Anytime a team scores 10 runs in a game, it’s a team effort. Catcher Jack Mausser and first baseman Ryder Lane had two hits and two RBIs each and Zach Paskoff had two hits and one RBI. Other Flyer hits were by Cole Beyer, Americo Sculati and Jackson View.
Hurth likes the way the team has come together after a slow start. The win over Excelsior gave Hopkins a 14-8-1 season mark.
“We have a lot of confidence when Ryan is on the mound,” Hurth said. “In his last three starts he has had two complete games and one that he pitched into the seventh.”
Hurth regretted not having a high school baseball season this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, he is happy to be playing this summer.
“Summer ball gives us a chance to end on a high note,” he said. “I don’t think any team would have stopped us this spring.”
Hurth said there was no need for any comment about the win over Excelsior.
“We’ll let our playing do the talking,” he said.
Flyers head coach Tyler Brodersen, who guided Hopkins’ Junior Legion team to the state title last summer, has made a seamless transition to the 19-and-Under level.
“I replaced a great coach, Todd Jahnke,” Brodersen said. “As a coach in the program, I learned a lot from him.”
The Flyers had a 2-4-1 record early this summer, but have a 12-4 record since then. What has led to that success?
“Our goal is to compete - and that has to come from the guys on the team,” Brodersen said. “We are starting to hit our pitch instead of the pitcher’s pitch.”
The 19U level is a step up for most of the players on this year’s roster, Hurth being a notable exception.
Brodersen has been very impressed with Jack Mausser’s performance as the starting catcher. Jake Perry, who has verbally committed to play for the University of Minnesota, will join the team this week. His primary position is catcher, but he can also play any of the infield positions. “It will add depth to our lineup when Jake joins us,” Brodersen said.
