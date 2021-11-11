In this year’s ceremony, many received a quilt from the Quilts of Valor foundation
Veterans from of all ages and all branches of the military gathered at the Hopkins Activity Center on Veteran’s Day for an honorary program.
The program Salute to Veterans began at 10:45 a.m. and featured an invocation from the American Legion Chaplain Allan Johnson and a welcome from Hopkins Activity Center Program Coordinator Beth Kivett.
At this year’s ceremony, many veterans were called up from the audience to receive a quilt from the Patriot Dames, the local group of the Quilts of Valor foundation that started in early 2006.
“I would like to thank all of the veterans here today and thank you for your service to our country,” Phyllis Stimler said on behalf of the group. “When the quilts are awarded, they’re wrapped around the veteran’s shoulders as a symbol of a grateful nation saying thank you for your service, sacrfice and valor in serving our nation.”
The foundation began in 2003 after founder Catherine Robert’s son, Nat, was deployed in Iraq. The group began small, but has grown substantially to over 10,000 volunteers donating time and materials to make quilts across the country. As of Halloween this year, more than 280,000 quilts have been awarded to others.
Other presenters included an armed forces medley played by Evie Nelson on the piano, some words from Hopkins VFW Post Commander Martin Adams and Trumpeter Roger Otte playing Taps.
Veterans and their family members stayed at their tables after the presentation to share stories and be served lunch.
Event sponsors included Amy’s Cupcake Shoppe, Famous Dave’s BBQ in Minnetonka, Avidor, Orchards of Minnetonka and WestRidge Senior Living.
