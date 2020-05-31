Hopkins High’s Class of 2020 will be remembered as a group of high achievers in athletics.
Paige Bueckers, perhaps the greatest female athlete in Hopkins history rose to the head of this class as the winner of several national awards. The McDonalds All-American guard was named National Player of the Year by ESPN, the Naismith Foundation and Gatorade. She will attend the University of Connecticut on scholarship this fall.
“Paige is the best player I’ve coached,” said Brian Cosgriff, Hopkins’ head girls basketball coach for 21 years. Bueckers proved herself year after year, qualifying to play in the state championship game in all five of her varsity seasons. She led the Lake Conference in scoring this season as the Royals posted a 30-0 record.
The most prominent athlete among the Hopkins boys teams is guard Kerwin Walton of the basketball team, who has signed a national letter of intent to play for North Carolina next season.
Following are short profiles of Hopkins’ outstanding senior athletes of 2020. Although there were no spring sports this year, several athletes from spring sports teams made this list based on past performances and the college scholarships they secured.
KK Adams
A two-year starter and All-Lake Conference guard for the Hopkins girls basketball team, Adams is known for her three-point shooting and superb defensive play. She helped the Royals build their current 62-game winning streak.
Abby Anderson
The Hopkins soccer forward earned All-Lake Conference honors in her senior year for Royals head coach Justin Hegre.
Deonte Bryant
All-District in football and a state qualifier in wrestling, Bryant was one of the Royals’ most successful two-sport stars in 2019-20.
Paige Bueckers
Bueckers, a five-year varsity basketball player for Hopkins High, set a school scoring record while keeping her teammates involved. “Paige made everyone on the floor better,” coach Brian Cosgriff said.
Caleb Dunnewind
Hopkins captain Dunnewind emerged as one of the leading Nordic skiers in the Lake Conference and qualified for the State Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Josie Fieldman
Fieldman was among the most valuable players in Lake Conference soccer this year, making the all-league team as a Hopkins midfielder.
Miles Halligan
The Hopkins righthander, All-State in his junior year, never had a chance to pitch in his senior year due to the cancellation of the baseball season.
Joey Hurth
Hopkins High’s pitcher-outfielder was deprived of his senior season by the coronavirus pandemic. He won Hopkins’ Apollo Award as the most outstanding male athlete in the senior class.
Parker Johnson
Outfielder Johnson is another Hopkins baseball player who missed the 2020 season due to its cancellation. His hitting and defense helped the Royals place sixth at state in his junior year.
Evan Komschlies
A three-year starter for the Hopkins High boys soccer team, Komschlies would have been among the Royals’ top performers in track and field had the season not been canceled.
Charlie McAllister
McAllister was one of the key players for the improved Hopkins boys soccer team. He was selected to the All-Lake team by the conference head coaches.
BJ Murff
Murff was a threat to score every time he touched the ball for the Hopkins football team. His running and pass catching earned him an All-District berth.
Sophie Norman
Norman added to her legacy as one of the Hopkins girls soccer team’s best all-time goalies by making the All-Lake team in her senior season.
Demetrius Patton
Hopkins’ Patton earned All-District football honors and qualified for the State Wrestling Tournament at 160 pounds.
Ciboney Reglos
Reglos qualified as an all-arounder for the State Girls Gymnastics Meet. She finished seventh on bars and eighth on beam in the state finals at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Cornell Richardson
Richardson helped the Hopkins boys basketball team to a State Class 4A Tournament berth. The transfer from Osseo played a turnover-free game when the Royals beat Cooper 71-60 for the Section 6 title.
Niko Schmanski
The senior runner, one of the best in Lake Conference cross country, was deprived of his track season by the coronavirus pandemic.
Chudear Tut
The tall, athletic hitter made the All-Lake Conference girls volleyball team last fall.
Kerwin Walton
Averaging 27 points per game for the Hopkins boys basketball team this season, Walton made the All-Lake Conference team for the third straight year. He helped the Royals win the state Class AA championship as a junior in 2019.
