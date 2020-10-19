Even though the Hopkins High football team lost to Farmington 48-7 Oct. 15 at Hopkins High Stadium, the Royals generated a positive second half that ended in a 7-7 tie.
“We know we can play a lot better,” Hopkins head coach John DenHartog said. “And we know our players can handle adversity.”
Part of the adversity in the loss to Farmington was an injury to starting quarterback J.T. Zell, who was held out in the second half.
The Royals trailed 41-0 at halftime, but regrouped to play the Tigers to a 7-7 draw in the second half.
Hopkins scored its only touchdown in the second half when 5-foot-10, 170-pound sophomore quarterback Gabe Ottmar connected with junior running back Javaris Thompson on a 39-yard play.
Ottmar had two other impressive completions in the second half - a 31-yard play to senior captain R.J. Chakolis and a 33-yard play to junior Basil Lulu.
“Gabe did a nice job and gained some varsity experience,” said DenHartog. Zell may be ready to return to action for the next game against Forest Lake at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Hopkins High Stadium.
“Forest Lake is a good team,” DenHartog said. “I have been watching them on film. They’re physical and they have a good running back.”
The Royals defense, led by Chakolis and junior Aaron Aune at linebacker, will regroup Friday night and look for run support from junior defensive backs Lee Hutton and Robert Buckingham
Hopkins’ offensive line, led by seniors Ryan Papacek and A.J. Torfin, is anxious to open holes for standout senior halfback Ricky Dixon.
The Royals enter Friday night’s game with a 1-1 record. In the season opener, they scored a 34-0 victory over Apple Valley.
