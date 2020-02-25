Minnetonka almost scored the biggest upset of the Lake Conference boys basketball season Feb. 21, but in the end the Skippers lost to Hopkins 70-68.
The key to Minnetonka’s upset bid was the prolific scoring for 6-8 senior forward and captain Cameron Steele, who pumped in 39 points.
“Steele was really good,” Hopkins head coach Kenny Novak Jr. said. “And Minnetonka shot the ball well as a team. We were able to fight back and win, but we were lucky to pull it out.”
Novak felt it was a rough game, while crediting the officials for calling fouls both ways.
“We trailed most of the game,” Novak said. “In the first half, our problem was we were in a hurry. We did a better job in the second half, and late in the game, we were able to score on some nice back-door plays.”
Steele’s scoring prowess was obvious, but 6-5 senior guard Kerwin Walton of Hopkins responded in kind with 31 points. The sharpshooter, Regan Merritt, dialed long distance for 16 Hopkins points, while Andre Gray scored eight and Cornell Richardson scored seven.
Riley O’Connor, the junior guard, was Minnetonka’s only other double-figure scorer with 14 points. Next for the Skippers was Jalen Cain with six.
With the win, Hopkins entrenched itself in second place in the Lake Conference standings behind undefeated Eden Prairie.
Earlier in the week, the Royals defeated Lake newcomer, St. Michael-Albertville, 73-55. Walton scored 20 points to lead four Royals in double figures. The others are Gray with 13, Merritt with 12 and Xavier White with 10.
“St. Michael-Albertville isn’t a bad team,” Novak said. “They’re very deep and pretty athletic. I didn’t think it was a pretty game. We have to work on better spacing offensively.”
Balance and athleticism are Hopkins’ strengths with the Section 6AAAA playoffs beginning next week. The Royals are virtually assured the No. 1 seed, and Armstrong is likely to come in at No. 2 after a 66-61 win over Wayzata Feb. 19.
The first round of section games will be Wednesday, March 4, at local sites. The semifinals are set for Friday, March 6, at Osseo High School, and the championship game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, also at Osseo. Hopkins is the defending 6AAAA and State Class AAAA champion, but only one starter, Walton, returns from last season’s championship squad.
Going into the final week of the regular season, Hopkins stands 9-2 in Lake games and 19-5 overall. Minnetonka, which beat Burnsville 75-63 Feb. 22, is 4-7 in the Lake and 12-13 overall in Bryce Tesdahl’s first season as head coach.
