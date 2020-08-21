After not playing a spring season, due to COVID-19 cancellation, the boys on the Hopkins Flyers 19-and-Under baseball team made up for lost time this summer.
Over the course of seven weeks, the Flyers played 37 games and finished 10 games above the .500 mark at 23-13-1.
“I am happy with how the season went,” head coach Tyler Brodersen said. “The players were just happy to get back on the field. We played well, considering we had only six seniors on the team and only three players with varsity playing time under their belts. Next summer we will have a core group of 10 or 11 players who can some back.”
While the Flyers had a balanced team, there were several players who consistently stood out.
One is pitcher Ryan McGie, who will be a senior at Hopkins High this fall.
“Ryan had a breakout summer,” Brodersen said. “When he threw strikes, he was basically unhittable.”
The highlight of McGie’s summer was a 10-0 shutout of an Excelsior team that won the season-ending Metro Invitational.
“The biggest thing with Ryan is his competitive fire,” Brodersen said. “He throws the ball hard and in the zone.”
Jake Perry, another key player who will be a senior this fall, showed his skills at shortstop this summer. Perry’s natural position is catcher, however, the Flyers had the luxury of playing him at short due to the emergence of another catcher, Jack Mausser, who will be a junior at Hopkins High in the fall.
“Going into the season, we weren’t sure what our catching situation would be,” Brodersen said. “Jack was one of our best hitters along with Jake. Those guys did a ton.”
Among the seniors on the Flyers roster, no one stood out more than Joey Hurth, who has signed to play for Indiana State University next season. The highlight of Hurth’s summer was pitching a perfect game, and he was also a very solid hitter.
Zach Paskoff was the wildcard for Hopkins. He attended high school at a boarding school in the Chicago area before coming home and playing summer ball for Hopkins. “Zach showed good power with three home runs and led us in OPS,” Brodersen pointed out.
Another key senior, infielder Kyle Feduccia, gave the team both experience and leadership. He had been a starter for the Hopkins High team that finished sixth in the 2019 State Class 4A Tournament.
Nick Kanitz is the only college freshman who came back to play for the Flyers this summer. He was among the pitching leaders and also a key man in the outfield.
Jason Schumacher and David Campbell, both senior pitchers, were solid. Schumacher also logged time in the outfield and Campbell saw duty as a first baseman.
“At some high schools, Jason and David might have been two or three-year starters,” Brodersen said. “Jason really developed as a pitcher this season, and David is a great leader and likely to be a future coach.”
While the season was filled with highlights, the Flyers’ best game, other than the 10-0 victory over Excelsior, might have been the final game of the season, a 25-7 win over the Minneapolis South Tigers.
In addition to a season-high run total, the Flyers had 17 hits.
Schumacher had his best night of the year, going three-for-four with three runs scored and two RBIs. Mausser, Perry, Paskoff and Cole Anderson had two hits each, while Paul Safranski, Ryder Lane, Jackson View, Americo Sculati, Campbell and Kanitz each had one hit.
Campbell started on the mound and was the winner with relief help from Paskoff and Kanitz.
Looking to next season, Brodersen and many others around the state are waiting for the Minnesota State High School League to set the dates for its baseball season, which is expected to run into June and maybe even July.
“I fully intend to have a full Legion [19U] schedule in the time that’s allowed,” Brodersen said. “We have the kind of team that could be playing deep into August.”
