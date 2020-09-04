The Hopkins Education Foundation reached $3 million in grants to Hopkins Public Schools this spring with its $50,000 COVID-19 relief donation, according to a release from the foundation.
In recent years, the foundation has funded student wellness and social emotional learning strategies. Social emotional learning is more important than ever during this time, the release stated. The learning will be implemented as much as possible and sometimes virtually.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation is extending grant-implementation deadlines and expanding grant guidelines. The project-based learning HEF recently funded will start when students can return to the classroom.
The foundation’s fund for student clubs awarded $1,000 to Bigs Tutoring, an effort for upperclassmen and alumni to provide tutoring via video. Bigs was started by students to support younger students with curriculum and the transition to distance learning. The grant is equivalent to 67 hours of tutoring, which allows Bigs to offer free and reduced-price services, the release stated.
A grant of $4,000 funded handler training for two staff members and service dog training for a Dani, a new furry faculty member at Hopkins West Junior High. Dani will support student learning activities, sensory processing and social and emotional wellness, according to the release.
The foundation has canceled its annual September Rock-n-Royal Block Party, but continues fundraising efforts through virtual events such as the Royal Bash scheduled in February.
