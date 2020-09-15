A perfect day for running unfolded for the Hopkins and Eden Prairie High teams Sept. 10 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
Fall colors were beginning to show, and with a temperature of 58 degrees and a light wind, the runners found their comfort zone.
The Hopkins girls edged Eden Prairie 28-29, while the Eden Prairie boys pack mentality yielded a 24-31 victory over the Royals.
Hopkins’ star eighth-grader Sydney Drevlow led the field in the girls race virtually from start to finish with a winning time of 18:32 on the 5K course. The only other girl under 19 minutes, EP’s Miriam Sandeen, finished in 18:56.
Ella Bakken of EP took third in 19:21, and then came a string of three Hopkins runners - senior Laci Provenzano (20:14), eighth-grader Daphne Grobstein (20:28) and junior Elsa Bergman (20:46). Eden Prairie kept the score close by taking the next four places with junior Lorelei Schwab (21:03), senior Jenna Fang (21:17), senior Sarah Mullah (21:26) and sophomore Lori Derouin (21:28). The Royals needed a time of 22:12 from sophomore Lillian Wanzek to secure the final place they needed.
“As I came in from the course, I thought we had lost by a point,” Hopkins coach Mike Harris said. “Then I saw our girls celebrating and found out we had won by a point. This is one of the better girls teams we’ve had in the last 10 years. Sydney is a pretty special runner, very mature for her grade. My job is to protect her and keep her smiling.”
Indeed, Drevlow was smiling after the race.
“I ran a lot this summer with the other girls from the team,” she said. “I felt good running here [at Gale Woods] because I know the course from last year.”
Eden Prairie coach Jeff Lindlief, who coaches the Eagle boys and girls, just like Harris does at Hopkins, was pleased with the way his girls ran. “I was pleased that Miriam [Sandeen] and Ella [Bakken] were able to run sub-19 on this course. Lorelei Schwab was running her first 5K ever today, after swimming last year, and she was seventh overall with our third fastest time.”
Boys Race
Although the Hopkins boys placed first and third Sept. 10, Eden Prairie’s depth carried the day for a close win. EP was without its top runner, Isaac Hartman, who was held out as a precaution with lower-leg soreness.
“I am always conservative with my runners,” coach Lindlief said.
Hopkins senior Leo Goodman won the race with a 5K time of 16:28. Senior Jack Gschwendtner of EP pushed the winner with his second-place time of 16:31, and Hopkins senior Ben Haberman was third in 16:40.
Coach Harris from Hopkins talked about the different leadership styles of his top two boys: “When the gun goes off, you can see the electricity in Leo’s eyes. He leads by example. Ben has such a positive attitude and a great energy level. He is more vocal than Leo. The team rallies around Ben.”
Hopkins and EP each placed five boys in the top 10. Seniors Alex Gutierrez, Mason Martin, Ben Van Sloun and Tristan Lainhart took places 4-7 for Eden Prairie with times ranging from 17:12 to 17:20. Hopkins freshmen Landon Hering and Tony Provenzano and senior Jonathan Trudell took places 8-10 with times ranging from 17:21 to 17:36.
EP coach Jeff Lindlief is looking forward to hosting seven girls teams and seven boys teams in Lake Conference competition Friday, Sept. 18, at EP’s Round Lake Park.
“We are going to be running against Wayzata that day,” Lindlief said. “The Wayzata boys are the best team in the conference right now.”
As for the Wayzata girls, they are ranked fourth in the nation. Enough said.
Friday’s Schedule
Noon - Eden Prairie vs. Wayzata girls.
12:55 - Eden Prairie vs. Wayzata boys.
1:55 - Edina vs. Minnetonka girls.
2:50 - Edina vs. Minnetonka boys.
3:40 - Hopkins vs. Buffalo and St. Michael-Albertville girls.
4:40 - Hopkins vs. Buffalo and St. Michael-Albertville boys.
