After crushing Apple Valley 34-0 in the season opener Oct. 9, the Hopkins High football team was scheduled to play at Armstrong this Thursday, Oct. 15.
There was a problem in the Armstrong program that led to a quarantine, so the Falcons canceled the game against the Royals. Luckily for Hopkins, Farmington was also looking for a game this week, due to another team quarantine, so the Royals will host the Tigers at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Hopkins High Stadium.
“Farmington has a really good wide receiver, and they won their opener 69-13 over Eagan,” Hopkins head coach John DenHartog said. “We got lucky that they are available to play us.”
The game scheduled with Armstrong will not be made up at a later date.
In its opener, Hopkins rallied around its veteran nucleus with senior captain R.J. Chakolis leading the way. As usual, he led the defensive unit at linebacker, and as a bonus, he scored on a 90-yard run.
“I think I have the best high school football player in the state,” DenHartog said. “R.J. has a high football IQ and he’s a playmaker on offense and defense.”
Senior halfback Ricky Dixon is another top-tier player for the Royals. In the victory at Apple Valley, he scored one touchdown on a rush and caught a pass from quarterback J.T. Zell for another score.
In his first varsity start, Zell completed 10 of 18 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. His other TD pass went to junior Basil Lulu.
“J.T. did a really nice job as a passer and also as a running threat,” DenHartog said. “He looked comfortable out there.”
Dixon’s toughness is one of the keys to Hopkins’ offense, and he has big blockers in front of him, led by center Ryan Papacek and tackle A.J. Torfin.
On opening night, Dixon carried the ball 13 times for 69 yards. Chakolis had 90 yards on one carry and caught three passes for a total of 48 yards. A.J. Reeves added two catches for 18 yards.
“Ricky wants the ball,” DenHartog said. “He is the first to give credit to the offensive line.”
In addition to posting the shutout at Apple Valley, the Hopkins defense contributed a touchdown. Charlie Shaw picked off a pass and took it to the house.
“For a first game, we played really well,” DenHartog said. “It was one of the cleanest games we’ve played in a long time with very few mental mistakes.”
Hopkins led 20-0 at halftime and added a touchdown in each of the last two quarters.
The Royals will need more of the same against an explosive Farmington team Thursday night.
