Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High near 60F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.