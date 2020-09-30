Hopkins High’s girls and boys cross country teams had a good day in St. Michael Friday, Sept. 25.
Two eighth-graders led the girls team to a 16-39 win over Buffalo and the boys team had a 1-2 finish from seniors Leo Goodman and Ben Haberman in a split against Wayzata and St. Michael-Albertville.
Sydney Drevlow and Daphne Grobstein, the eighth-grade girls took the top two places against the Buffalo Bison, with Drevlow running the 5K race in 18:54 and Grobstein following in 20:15. Seniors Laci Provenzano and Grace Burgess finished third and fourth before Maija Hipp of Buffalo broke the Royal string by finishing fifth.
Hopkins junior Emma Gray placed sixth as the Royals finished one point short of perfection.
Hopkins head coach Mike Harris said, “Overall the girls ran pretty well. Two eighth-graders as our top two? It may have happened before back in the early 2000s.”
Drevlow was given a package of Oreo Cookies after the race and quickly agreed to share with her teammates, who were quick to dig in.
Coach Harris credited his seniors, Provenzano and Burgess, for setting a great example for their younger teammates. “We are moving closer to where we need to be,” he said.
The Hopkins boys put up a good fight against Wayzata finishing at a 25-36 deficit. St. Michael-Albertville finished with a score of 77.
“Leo and Ben have been very solid all season, Harris said, referring to Goodman and Haberman. “They still had fuel in the tank at the end of the race. Our two freshmen, Tony Provenzano and Landon Hering, are coming along. They finished ninth and tenth today.”
Both Goodman and Haberman beat every Wayzata runner by a minimum of 6.5 seconds. Goodman had a time of 16:20 for Friday’s 5K and Haberman was close behind in 16:24. Daniel McCollor, Wayzata’s freshman standout was next in 16:31, followed in order by teammates Blake Hayden, Parker Dietrick, Henry Oswald, Nick Cichoski and Abdi Robleh.
Provenzano and Hering finished in 17:05 and 17:06. If they can get into the 16s, they could help the Royals chase the Section 6AA championship.
“Tony has been a baseball player in the past,” Harris said. “And he’s a gamer.
Talking about the success Goodman and Haberman have had this season, Harris used three words - “Time, energy and commitment.”
That sounds like a good formula for success.
