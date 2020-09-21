Mike Harris, the Hopkins High boys and girls cross country coach faced a dilemma last week.
Weeks ago, he had booked a dual meet with the St. Louis Park boys and girls teams for Wednesday, Sept. 16. Later, he learned that the Lake Conference had added an all-team Jamboree for Friday, Sept. 18, at Round Lake Park in Eden Prairie.
Colleagues in the coaching profession will tell you that Harris’ word is his bond, and in keeping with his character, he didn’t feel it would be right to pull out of either event. The Royals put their racing shoes on and went all-out against St. Louis Park. Then, on Friday, Harris held back some of his top runners - either taking them out of the lineup or asking them to use the meet as a training run.
“I knew we had to honor both obligations,” Harris said. “Our varsity boys had a perfect score against St. Louis Park and our girls squeaked one out.”
The Hopkins boys took the top five places against Park with these 5K times - Leo Goodman (16:41), Ben Haberman (16:44), Landon Hering (17:29), Oliver Bernstein (17:36) and Tony Provenzano (17:37).
The Royals also placed sixth and seventh with Samuel Gausmann (18:08) and Jonathan Trudell (18:10). The leading runners for Park included Max Goham (18:20), Denly Lindeman (19:05) and Tait Myers (19:09).
With a sweep of the top five places, the Royal boys scored 15 points to St. Louis Park’s 50.
In the girls race, the result was familiar with Hopkins eighth-grader Sydney Drevlow running all alone out front. Her 5K time of 18:37 was more than a minute ahead of anyone else in the varsity race.
St. Louis Park’s Fredonia Zeigle finished second in 19:42, while Laci Provenzano (19:59) and eighth-grader Daphne Grobstein (20:17) came in third and fourth to put Hopkins in the win column. Hopkins fourth and fifth runners, Elsa Bergman and Grace Burgess finished seventh and eighth to make the final score Hopkins 23, St. Louis Park 32.
On Friday at Round Lake, running against Buffalo and St. Michael-Albertville, the Hopkins boys trailed Buffalo but defeated St. Michael-Albertville. The only Hopkins boy who ran his normal pace was Haberman, who took fifth place among runners from all seven Lake teams with a 5K time of 16:18. Goodman, who was undefeated in Lake competition until Friday, dropped back in the pack to pace the other varsity regulars - Hering, Bernstein and Tony Provenzano.
“Leo held back and helped our other athletes,” Harris said.
The Hopkins boys will face St. Michael-Albertville and Wayzata in Lake competition at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Michael-Albertville. A girls race between Hopkins and Buffalo will follow at 11 a.m.
