The Hopkins City Council had its first look at the 2021 preliminary budget and levy during the meeting July 21 to begin the public process sooner at the request of residents.
Nick Bishop, city finance director, presented the balanced budget with revenues and expenditures at $16 million, a $642,121 or 4.18% increase from 2020. The general fund tax levy needed to support this budget is about $13.2 million, a $701,971 or 5.62% increase from 2020.
The total tax levy is $18.5 million, a $1 million or 5.79% increase from 2020.
Based on preliminary tax capacity information, city taxes on a median value home ($291,000) would be $1,929, which is a $102 or 5.59% increase from 2020.
As part of the budget, Bishop suggested the council consider increasing the contingency budget by $150,000 due to unknown impacts of COVID-19 in 2021.
Councilmembers Alan Beck and Brian Hunke suggested this be decreased in light of the current economic situation.
A virtual budget engagement meeting will be 6-7:30 Monday, Aug. 17.
The preliminary levy must be adopted by Wednesday, Sept. 30. The council is planning to approve the budget at the meeting Tuesday, Sept. 15. After that point, the levy amount can only be decreased.
A Truth and Taxation hearing is planned for Monday, Nov. 30, with the final levy to be adopted by Dec. 31.
More information on the budget can be found at hopkinsmn.com under Government-City Budget Process.
CARES Act
Bishop also presented information on money the city will receive as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, federal funding for public health and economic impacts of COVID-19.
Hopkins will receive $75.34 per capita for a total allocation of $1,485,183.
The current plan for the city is to use $250,000 for economic support to the community, in which the council can consider adopting a rental assistance program that could be administered through ICA Food Shelf, a business assistance grant program and targeted business assistance.
The plan also includes allocating $500,000 for technology improvements that went to facilitating additional employees working from home and upgrading conference rooms and facilities for virtual meetings.
