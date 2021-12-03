56 entries were shown through Nov. 27
Hopkins Center for the Arts ran its annual Fall Members’ Juried Show last month, featuring 56 works of art from member artists.
The show opened on Oct. 28 and ran until Nov. 27, with art on display in the Charles D. Redepenning Gallery.
“I really enjoy how every time we hold a competition like this there are artists that it’s their first time being accepted into a juried competition,” said Jim Clark, the visual arts manager for the center. “These shows are open to any member artist to enter and our members run the full spectrum of amateurs to people that make a good proportion of their annual income from art making.”
This year’s jurors were Anne Landreman, Shelly Mosman and Andrew Wykes. The three rated the pieces digitally first and then selected pieces chosen for display from an average of those scores, he said. They later came together in-person and decided together the works to honor with awards.
“Each juror is instructed to look for work that satisfies their definition of quality,” Clark said. “And generally they’re looking at the form of the work, that is how it was made, the medium that was used, the way it’s organized visually and then also the content of the work. What is it expressing or communicating?”
Nine awards were given with one Best of Show, two Awards of Excellence, two Awards of Merit and four Honorable Mentions.
The center has about 200-300 member artists and even more members who support the center. Many members are from the west metro, Clark said, but there are many others throughout Minnesota, as well as in Wisconsin, New York and California.
The juried competition totaled 158 entries and 56 were shown.
The show featured pieces from local Hopkins artists, including Greg Chamberlin who received an honorable mention, along with James W. Green, Scott Stillman and Roxanne Wolfe. Chamberlin led the way for Hopkins artists with the honorable mention. The other artists who were honored live outside the city.
