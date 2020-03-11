Senior guards Kerwin Walton and Cornell Richardson were not about to led the Hopkins High boys basketball team lose to an inspired young Cooper squad before a crowd of almost 3,000 in the Section 6AAAA finals March 11 at Osseo High School.
Walton scored 16 points, while Richardson combined 14 points with nearly flawless ball handling as the Royals improved to 24-5 with a 71-60 victory.
Of course, the two seniors couldn’t do it alone. Andre Gray II was tough on the boards and finished with 11 points. Regan Merritt scored eight points, while Xavier White, Sawyer Shrake and Jaelen Treml each added six to the total. Tristan Lee rounded out the scoring with four points that included a key three-pointer.
After Cooper bolted to a quick 7-0 lead in the first half, the Royals pulled even and then took control, holding the lead the rest of the way. Whenever the Hawks closed the gap, it was usually dynamic sophomore guard Davion Evans doing the damage. He led all scorers with 20 points and was fearless driving to the basket. Broderick Powell Jr. was the only other Hawk in double figures, scoring 11 points.
“Our younger guys did a lot on the big stage tonight,” Richardson said.
It was a sort of homecoming for the 6-foot senior guard, who played for Osseo the last three seasons before moving with his family to the Hopkins School District.
“I was comfortable playing here again,” he said. “I know the rims here, and it was a good atmosphere.”
Fans on both sides cheered long and loud. Hopkins’ fans, led by the Lindbergh Loonies, traveled well and fought for victory as hard as the players did.
“Cooper is a physical team that plays with a lot of heart and passion,” Walton said. “They tried to stop me from getting the ball, but that has happened all season.”
Richardson agreed. His description was, “Cooper plays at a fast pace and comes at you with everything they have. We have a lot of weapons, especially with Kerwin. This was a good battle.”
Royal head coach Kenny Novak Jr. always has a critical eye for his own squad, and he hopes Hopkins can clean up a few things before moving on to state.
“We had good play from different guys at different times in the game,” he said. “Xavier White rebounded well. Cornell handled Cooper’s pressure. We weren’t setting enough screens for Kerwin, and we have to do a better job bo getting the ball to him. We have to play a lot better at state.”
