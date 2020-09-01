In two vastly different games the first week of the Lake Conference boys soccer season, Hopkins High beat St. Michael-Albertville 1-0 Aug. 27 and lost 10-0 at Minnetonka Aug. 29.
The victory over STMA was not unexpected by Royals head coach Chris Swenson, but the margin of the loss to Minnetonka surprised everyone in attendance.
“Our guys were really organized against St. Michael-Albertville,” Swenson said. “We stayed compact on defense and had some good transitions. We have an all-senior back four this year.”
Swenson’s club got the only goal of the match from Raines Lucas with 13 minutes remaining in the second half. There was one anxious moment after that.
“They had a shot that hit the crossbar with four minutes left,” Swenson said. “It was a close game all the way - scoreless until the 68th minute.”
Raines Lucas was a difference-maker in the game, not only with his goal but with his defense, as well. Swenson made a tactical switch by moving Raines up from his defensive position to midfield midway through the second half.
There were some bright spots for Hopkins in the Minnetonka match, but unfortunately, there was one bad break. In the first half, with Minnetonka already in control of the score, Royal senior goalie Jonas Swan was hurt and had to leave the match. He was unable to return, so the Royals’ alternate goalie Aaron Chinavare was thrust into the tough situation of trying to contain Minnetonka’s senior forward Dylan Olson, who finished the game with six goals and one assist.
“If there is a Mr. Soccer Award this year, Dylan certainly is a top candidate,” Swenson said. “I coached Dylan [in club soccer] when he was 14 years old. At 15, he was playing on a U17 team. We were overwhelmed by him. He was simply unstoppable.”
Swenson noted that Olson isn’t a one-man team. “Coach Mike Rogers has a potential state championship team,” he said.
Hopkins has balance between seniors and younger players.
Goalie Swan heads the senior class, which includes Monroe Chumklang, Daniel Grossman, Will Hess, Gavin Hoffman, Hassan Hassan, Ishmael Montoya and Raines Lucas.
Juniors on the roster are the goalie Chinavare along with Coleman Chin, Peter Eklund, Jackson Malone, Clyde Retish and Nolan Rider. Lucas Rodriguez Westling, Elijah Anderson, Roman Mattison and Sketch Schlaeger Dos Santos are varsity sophomores. Also on the team are freshman Griffin Price and eighth-grader Collin Pannhoff.
Swenson’s assistant coaches are Andy Leach and Luke Strom.
Hopkins will play a Lake Conference schedule with several home-and-away exchanges, including a rematch with Minnetonka Sept. 24 at Hopkins High Stadium.
Next for the Royals is a 5 p.m. matchup against Buffalo at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Buffalo High School. Lake Conference play will continue at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, with Hopkins hosting Wayzata at 7:15 p.m. at Hopkins High Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.