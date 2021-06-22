First places in both hurdles events lifted the Hopkins High boys track team to second place in the State Class AA Track and Field Meet June 19 at St. Michael-Albertville High.
Senior George Jackson won the 110-meter high hurdles race with his best time of the season, 14.09 seconds. Royal teammate Sam Duffing placed second in 14.50.
In the 300-meter hurdles it was Duffing’s turn to shine. He won the race in 39.15 seconds.
Other big points came the Royals’ way when senior Leo Goodman placed fourth in the 1600-meter run in a season best of 4:20.44.
Hopkins took fifth place in the 4x200-meter relay with junior Gabe Hirshman joining seniors J.T. Zell, Ashton Brown and Jackson to run 1:29.51. The Royals also qualified for state in the 4x400 relay and placed 11th with Duffing, Hirshman, Goodman and Jackson.
Moving to field events, Zell placed sixth in pole vault with a best of 13 feet, 6 inches. His Lake Conference rival Jack Helmich from Wayzata won the event at 14-6.
Hopkins senior Myles Champion closed his career with a 12th place in the triple jump. His best for the day was 41 feet, 2 inches.
The Royals might have made up the seven points they needed to overtake Rosemount for first place if Jackson had been at full strength for the final three weeks of the season. An ankle injury prevented him from qualifying for state in one of his best events - the long jump. Early in the season, he attempted to break the state long-jump record, but scratched on the jump that would have done that.
Girls Highlights
Hopkins High’s girls track team, coached by Andrea Yesnes, found success in two events at state.
Eighth-grade phenom Sydney Drevlow finished second to Burnsville’s Zoie Dundon in an exciting 800-meter race. Drevlow ran 2:11.38 to Dundon’s 2:10.54.
Hopkins sophomore hurdler Macee Redman placed 11th in the 100 hurdles in a season best of 15.40.
Sophomore Lillian Wanzek placed 15th in the long jump at 16 feet, 4 inches.
Drevlow’s points in the 800 accounted for Hopkins’ team points total, which was good for 28th place.
