Edina High’s girls aquatics team remained unbeaten in Lake Conference dual meets by defeating Hopkins 94-82 Sept. 25 at Hopkins North Junior High.
The Hornets built a big lead early in the meet, and then swam exhibition over the final four events, allowing Hopkins to close the gap.
Edina won the top three places in the 200-yard medley relay to open the meet. First place went to Katie McCarthy, Ella Hall, Skyler Kieffer and Ella Flood in 1:51.99. The team of Sophie Curran, Stella MacFarlane, Chloe Swanson and Lily Gremmels was second in 1:53.99. Third place went to Lauren Dewing, Rashi Gharti, Laurel Vose and Sara Schrag.
Sophia Clausman, Gremmels and Mia Mitchell finished 1-2-3 for Edina in the 200-yard freestyle. Clausman posted a winning time of 2:03.93.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Edina ninth-graders Nina Berke and Eleanor Hughes placed first and second in 2:21.45 and 2:21.86. Third place went to Chloe Buschmann of Hopkins.
Swanson and Flood of Edina were 1-2 in the 50 freestyle, while Katelynn Young of the Royals placed third.
Shanze Karimi of Edina continued her winning streak in diving with 265.05 points. Yasmin Nachmias of Hopkins was second and Edina’s Emmi Kaiser took third place.
Gremmels, Clausman and Sarah Reichert gave Edina the 1-2-3 sweep in the 100-yard butterfly. Gremmels’ winning time was 1:01.53.
Edina’s Anna Scrag won the 100 freestyle with a time of 55.72. Second place went to Ida Kozlowicz of Hopkins and Edina eighth-grader Olivia Brinkman placed third.
Ella Hall, Kieffer and Natasha Zettler of the Hornets took the top three places in the 500 freestyle. Hall won in 5:22.97.
Edina exhibition swims began at that point.
Hopkins’ first-place team in the 200-yard medley relay consisted of Young, Carson Fitzgerald, Harper Buschmann and Chloe Buschmann. Their time was 1:46.41.
In the 100 backstroke Hopkins’ top three included Hana Wittleder, Paige Porter and Emma Coen-Pesch. Wittleder swam 1:15.92. In one of the exhibition lanes, Edina’s McCarthy swam 59.11. Teammate Curran finished in 1:00.62.
Chloe Buschmann of Hopkins won the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.06. Second and third places went to eighth-grader Harper Buschmann and Fitzgerald. Edina had two fast exhibition times from ninth-graders - Hughes in 1:11.16 and Berke in 1:11.48.
Hopkins’ first-place team in the 400 free relay swam 4:05.41 with Young, Kathryn Sherman, Maia Pals and Linnea Tix. Coen-Pesch, Bea Durham, Sydney Hall and Wittleder formed Hopkins’ second-place team. A notable exhibition swim for Edina was timed in 3:43.89 with McCarthy, Ella Hall, Anna Schrag and Dewing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.