Before playing the St. Paul Hops in the first round of the State Class A Amateur Baseball Regional, the Hamel Hawks town team unveiled a new banner.
The banner listed all of the Hawk’s accomplishments over the years, which included state championships in 1987 and 1997. The rich history of the ball club dates back to 1926 and includes many more highlights than the two state crowns.
On the field that night, the Hawks took an early 2-0 lead over the Hops, only to lose the game 9-2. Hamel had only three hits in the playoff opener, two of them by third baseman Jarret Briol and one by catcher Braydon Gray. Sam Westermeyer suffered a rare pitching loss. His only previous defeat this summer was a 2-1 loss to one of the state favorites, St. Louis Park.
The early loss made an Aug. 7 game against Bloomington at Bloomington’s Red Haddox Field a must-win situation. Although the Hawks were on the verge of tying the game with a rally in the top of the ninth inning, the Bandits held on to take a 3-2 decision.
Since the Hops and the Bandits both hold the tie-breaker against the Hawks, the Hamel club went into Sunday afternoon’s games against the Metro Merchants and the St. Paul Capitals with only a slim chance to qualify for the State Class A Tournament, which begins later this week. The Capitals, No. 1 seed in this five-team pool, was 2-0 going into Sunday’s schedule.
Hamel manager Tim Flemming said, “Anything can happen in these tournament games. I am proud of how we fought back against Bloomington, but a couple breaks went against us.”
Bloomington scored one run when a fly ball was lost in the lights and another run on a bad-hop ground ball.
Going into the ninth inning with a two-run deficit, the Hawks get the three base runners they needed to take the lead. Neil Apfelbaum came off the bench as a pinch hitter and drew a walk before Matt Brooks re-entered the game to run for him. Shortstop Nick Wibben singled and then right fielder Dominic Flemming hustled for an infield hit to load the bases. Brooks scored, but that is where the rally stopped.
Manager Flemming praised his two pitchers for holding Bloomington in check. Starter Blake Williams went six and one-third innings, striking out 10 and allowing seven hits. Lonson pitched scoreless ball for one and one-third innings, adding three strikeouts to Hamel’s total.
“Blake kept Bloomington’s hitters off-balance,” Flemming said. “And Lonnie [Lonson] did a great job.”
Flemming added that his core group of players has showed great commitment and enthusiasm this summer. “I applaud the same 12 to 14 guys who are there every day ready to play,” he said.
