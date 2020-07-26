Prior to a town baseball game against the Minneapolis Cobras last week, Hamel Hawks pitcher Sam Westermeyer knew two things about his opponents - 1. They knocked Wayzata out of the State Class A Tournament last year and 2. They went on to win the state championship.
After handing the Cobras a 1-0 loss in a game that took only an hour and 19 minutes to complete, Westermeyer said, “All of my pitches were working, and I threw two nice curveballs on 3-and-2 counts. The second time through the order, I mostly started their hitters with changeups. Mainly, I stuck to the game plan.”
The Cobras have some of the most dangerous hitters in Minnesota amateur baseball, starting with the Borman brothers - Sean and Matt - and Mason Reinhart.
Sean Borman, the former Hopkins High football quarterback and pitcher, has hit some of the longest home runs in the history of the Park National Amateur League, but he didn’t have much luck against Westermeyer, who struck him out in the sixth inning.
“I didn’t know much about him specifically, but I thought he was a good hitter,” Westermeyer said. “I have never been the guy who blows hitters away.”
Westermeyer, who stands 6 feet, 5 inches tall, has a fastball in the mid-80s. He depends on location and movement.
In his first two seasons pitching for St. Olaf College in Northfield, he has an overall record of 9-1 and he made the All-MIAC team by going 7-1 as a freshman in 2019. “Both of the games I won this year were at U.S. Bank Stadium,” he said. “It was too bad our season was cut short by the coronavirus.”
With the Hamel town team Westermeyer has a chance to play with his St. Olaf teammate, Wayzata High grad Bobby Isbell, an infielder and catcher. Some of the other players with the Hawks also were Westermeyer’s teammates when he played for coach Bobby DeWitt at Wayzata.
“We have a good defensive team,” Westermeyer said. “The fielding was really clean today.”
Westermeyer, who will turn 21 in November, had a lot of success in American Legion Baseball following his senior year at Wayzata High. He was named Sub-State 4 MVP and went on to win the Robert Wassenaar Award as the most outstanding pitcher in the State Legion Tournament. No wonder St. Olaf College coach was thrilled to be able to recruit Westermeyer to lead his pitching staff.
