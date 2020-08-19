After posting a winning record during the regular season, the Hamel Hawks slipped two games under .500 for the year with four losses in pool playoff games.
“Overall, it was a good season,” manager Tim Flemming said. “We had a chance to play about 20 games, which was great, and nobody got hurt.”
The beginning of the season was delayed by more than a month due to coronavirus restrictions, but once the Hawks took the field, they were able to play 2-3 games a week from early July to mid-August.
“Four straight late-inning playoff losses is not the way we wanted to end it,” second baseman Bobby Isbell, the former Wayzata High baseball captain, said. “But we are right on the brink of competing for a championship.”
Three games during the 2020 season proved Isbell’s point. The first was a 1-0 shutout that Sam Westermeyer, another Wayzata graduate, pitched against the defending state Class A-champion Minneapolis Cobras. The second was another Westermeyer masterpiece that the Hawks lost to St. Louis Park 2-1. In the third game, which was played at Hamel Aug. 13, Westermeyer pitched four scoreless innings, but the Hawks eventually fell to the St. Paul Capitals 2-1.
Westermeyer and Blake Williams emerged as the top pitchers this year, while Matt Brooks, Dylan Drees and lefty Alec Lonson proved effective as well.
The Hawks’ playoff game against the Capitals last week was one of their best of the season. Westermeyer allowed three hits in four innings and Drees allowed two hits in his four innings. Each had two strikeouts.
Jarret Briol led the Hawks at the plate that day, going two-for-four. Isbell, Dominic Flemming and Jack Puncochar each added a hit for Hamel, while Westermeyer scored the Hawks’ only run in the fourth inning.
Hamel had a playoff game against the Metro Merchants Aug. 11 in Hamel and lost 7-5.
Brooks pitched 5 and 1/3 innings and left with Hamel leading 4-1, but the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead.
Briol was Hamel’s hitting leader, going three-for-five with a run scored. Lonson, Isbell, Westermeyer, Puncochar and Dylan Wilson each added a hit.
Tim Flemming hopes that the season will be back to normal next year. The schedule usually begins in late May, rather than July, and many of the Hawks will be in prime playing shape coming off their college seasons in the spring of 2021.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.