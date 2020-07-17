The Hamel Hawks celebrated with a pizza party after winning 12-2 July 15 in Osceola, Wisconsin.
Tim Flemming’s club came out of a hitting slump that had plagued them in the two previous games, a 1-0 loss to Watertown and an 8-2 loss to Tri-City Shark. In each of those games, the Hawks managed only low single-digit hits. Against the Osceola Braves they had 13. “Everyone put the ball in play tonight,” the Hamel manager said. “We had been struggling with too many strikeouts. This game was a good morale booster and put us over .500 [5-4].”
“It was fun going on a road trip,” Flemming continued. “There was a good crowd with about 300 fans. One thing I want to do is get our guys out of Hamel and show them there are other great baseball towns in Minnesota and Wisconsin.”
The trip was especially fun for catcher Bobby Isbell. The Wayzata High graduate had a three-for-four night, scored a run and drove in two. Teammate Nate Sawtelle went two-for-four with two runs scored and an RBI, while Tommy Auth, the Hopkins High graduate, went two-for-three with three runs scored and an RBI. Jack Puncochar, Sam Westermeyer, Adam Castle, Matt Edwards, David Kramer and Dylan Wilson also had hits for the Hawks.
Blake Williams starred on the mound for Hamel, pitching four-hit ball over five innings. Dominic Flemming finished the game with an eight-pitch inning in the bottom of the sixth.
“Blake and Sam Westermeyer are our top two starting pitchers,” Tim Flemming said. “It depends on the situation. Dom did a good job by giving us a quick inning.”
In their loss to Tri-City Shark, the Hawks had trouble stringing hits together, and that’s why they scored only two runs.
First baseman Neil Apfelbaum led the Hawks with two hits, one of them a double that he completed with a clever slide at second. Dominic Flemming, Braydon Gray and Auth had the other hits. Unfortunately, Gray was injured after his first at-bat and Wilson had to finish the game behind the plate.
Matt Brooks started on the mound for Hamel and pitched 5 and 2/3 innings before giving way to Kramer.
The toughest part of the Hawks’ schedule is later this week. They will play Chanhassen Thursday, Minnetonka Friday and St. Louis Park Sunday. All three teams have won state championships in the past three years - Minnetonka and St. Louis Park in Class A and Chanhassen in Class B.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.