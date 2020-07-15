During one of the wildest and most unpredictable years in U.S. history, normalcy returned July 6 in Hamel, Minnesota with the opening of the Little League Baseball season.
Although there will be no Little League World Series this year, due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hamel ballplayers are fine with local competition. Noah Rouen, one of the coaches in Hamel Little League Majors said, “We had record numbers signed up for this year before COVID-19 hit. Then we made a decision to cancel the T-Ball and Coach Pitch Leagues [for players 4-7].”
The remaining leagues, Minors and Majors, serve players 8-12.
Hamel was the first of Minnesota’s Little Leagues to open the season last week. It is a source of pride that the Hamel kids were first on the diamond.
“It’s cool to be playing,” said Chris Crum, a 12-year-old pitcher and infielder for the Charcoal Gray team in Majors. “We’re ready to win the championship.”
Surprisingly, the Hamel players didn’t seem rusty on opening night. They had been practicing in small groups and working on their social distancing skills in preparation for the first round of games.
Hamel made the first night of league play a memorable occasion. Medina Mayor Kathy Martin set the boys in motion by cutting a ribbon at home plate on Field #4. And she did it with one quick snip.
Steve Scherer, public works director for the City of Medina, was selected to throw out the first pitch.
“Thanks to Steve, we have some of the finest fields in the state,” one parent remarked.
In the true spirit of Little League Baseball, sportsmanship was excellent on opening night. Many of the players go to school together, and even though they might be on different teams, they appreciated their opponents’ efforts.
From their lawn chairs in the stands, the parents were supportive and enthusiastic. Most of them were just happy to be outside watching a ballgame again.
