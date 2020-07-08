Most years, the Hamel Hawks town baseball team would have played a dozen games before the Fourth of July week break. But with the coronavirus persisting, they only had five games of the 2020 season played prior to July 4.
In those games, the Hawks posted a 3-2 record that included wins over Hitdawg Academy 4-0 and the Minneapolis River Rats 3-2 in two games last week.
Blake Williams and Jarret Briol shared the shutout against Hitdawg Academy with Williams allowing three hits in four innings and Briol allowing one hit in three innings. Hamel didn’t generate much offense that night, as Tommy Auth, Brayden Gray, Dylan Wilson, Adam Castle and Briol each had one of the Hawks’ five hits.
“When you’re playing wood-bat baseball, the main thing is throwing strikes,” Hamel manager Tim Flemming said. “We have guys who can do that.”
In their next game against the Minneapolis River Rats, Hamel used four pitchers, who combined on another four-hitter. Lefty Alec Lonson started for the Hawks and threw 47 pitches. He was followed by righthanders Sam Westermeyer, Bobby Isbell and Dominic Flemming.
Isbell, the Hawks’ starting catcher, was pleased to get a turn on the mound. “I hadn’t pitched since my senior year of Legion ball in the sub-state tournament,” he said.
“We have used a lot of different pitchers,” manager Flemming said. “They’re all stepping up.”
The Hawks had only three hits against three capable River Rats pitchers. Wilson, Auth and Nate Sawtelle had those hits and each of them scored a run.
An alert base running play by Auth gave the Hawks the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth. Westermeyer hit a long fly ball to center field, and Auth, who was on second after singling, tagged up and headed for third. When the throw skipped past the third baseman and hit the dugout fence, Auth wasted no time in racing to the plate.
The pitchers did the rest, as they walked only three hitters over eight innings.
Isbell and Dominic Flemming both mixed speeds effectively, showing some good junk balls.
“Dominic has one of the best knuckleballs around,” Tim Flemming said. His son also showed a sharp curveball and a screwball fade on his fastball. Isbell worked fast and had control of his curveball.
Westermeyer, one of the aces of the pitching staff, went four scoreless innings on 60 pitches in his last outing.
“We have a good defensive team,” he said. “And some of the new guys are adding a lot. When we have our full roster, we’re really solid.”
One of the newcomers Westermeyer referred to is Auth, who played high school baseball as a first baseman for Hopkins. It turns out that Auth can play any of the four infield positions. And in the win over the Minneapolis River Rats he made some nice plays at shortstop.”
Hamel made its first state trip in 17 years last summer, and Westermeyer, a former All-Lake player at Wayzata High, feels there is potential for a return trip.
“We just need to get our bats more consistent,” he said. “It feels good to be back on the mound. There was a two-month gap between my last college game [for St. Olaf] and the town ball opener. We were able to get some good practices in before the [summer] season.”
