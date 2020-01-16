The Jack Link’s High School Basketball Hall of Fame Winter Classic Jan. 18 has been postponed, according to Minnesota Basketball HOF secretary Marc Hugunin.
A storm warning for Friday, Jan. 17, made it difficult for the out-state teams to guarantee attendance.
The Hopkins boys were scheduled to play Hibbing and the Eden Prairie boys were scheduled to play Park Center at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids. Also scheduled was a high school girls game between Hopkins and Stillwater.
Some of the games might be made up on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Anoka Ramsey CC.
