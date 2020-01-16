Eden Prairie boys
Drake Dobbs (11) and his Eden Prairie High boys basketball teammates are waiting for a new date for the Jack Link's Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame Winter Classic. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

The Jack Link’s High School Basketball Hall of Fame Winter Classic Jan. 18 has been postponed, according to Minnesota Basketball HOF secretary Marc Hugunin.

A storm warning for Friday, Jan. 17, made it difficult for the out-state teams to guarantee attendance.

The Hopkins boys were scheduled to play Hibbing and the Eden Prairie boys were scheduled to play Park Center at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids. Also scheduled was a high school girls game between Hopkins and Stillwater.

Some of the games might be made up on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Anoka Ramsey CC.

