Gunnar Broin had waited all spring for the chance to prove he is Minnesota’s best high school golfer.
The Minnesota Golf Association arranged a Senior Showcase to compensate for the loss of the Minnesota State High School League Tournament, which was canceled, along with the season, but the coronavirus pandemic.
The event was one round Tuesday, June 9, at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, and Broin delivered in a big way, winning with a 5-under-par 67. After shooting a sizzling 32 for the first nine, the Minnetonka golfer from Chanhassen added a 35 on the second nine to beat Edina’s Cole Nasby by two strokes and Eagan’s Tony Asta by three.
“I am very happy with how the day went,” Broin said. “My strengths were my driver and my wedge game. I had a lot of hopes coming into today. I’ve been working on my patience and mental game - staying in it, and hopefully this will propel me into my summer tournaments and keep me going forward.”
This spring would have marked Broin’s fifth season with the Minnetonka varsity golf team.
“The worst thing that could have happened was probably the worst thing that could have happened,” Broin said. “That came out of nowhere. I was just shocked. I was trying not to think about it, but I was at home and couldn’t really go anywhere or do anything. My parents helped me get through it, and now I think I can use it to my advantage.”
Like most good golfers, Broin knows the advantages of staying positive.
“Even though this wasn’t the State Tournament, I was playing like it was,” he said after the Senior Showcase. “That was my mindset. I have a lot of memories on this course and know it well. My dad was telling me that I need to let it all hang out because this is my last one and I was so glad I could perform.”
Shooting an eagle was one highlight of the day for Broin, but not his only great moment. He also had four birdies. The crowning jewel at the end of the day came when Broin was awarded Minnesota’s berth in the 2020 Boys High School Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. The dates are Aug. 3-5.
Broin was pleased that he could go to the Senior Showcase with two of his Minnetonka High teammates, David Morton (78 to tie for 35th place) and Walker Reding (85 to tie for 69th).
“I believe we would have had a very, very good chance to go to state as a team and possibly win the championship,” Broin said. “Besides the seniors, we had Carson Herron and Ian Meyer. We were ranked third in the state last year and returned our top four players.”
Now that his high school career has ended with a crowning achievement, Broin is anxious to begin his career at Colorado State University in Fort Collins this fall.
“I looked all around the country at the top-level golf programs,” Broin said. “Colorado State is ranked in the top 20 and has a great coach. I am impressed with the school and the town.”
After college, Broin’s dream is to make the PGA Tour. One of his best friends, former Tonka High golfer Ben Sigel, also has pro aspirations, so maybe they’ll be on the tour together.
“The two years I played high school golf with Ben, he was a mentor to me,” Broin said. “He taught me how to practice.”
Broin was first handed a golf club by his grandpa when he was 3 years old. “My sister had a set of three Snoopy Clubs, and we still have them,” Broin said.
Talking about his golf experiences so far, Broin said, “I have no regrets.” He was able to represent Minnetonka in three Minnesota State High School League Tournaments and win multiple All-Lake Conference awards during a career that was one of the best in Skipper golf history.
