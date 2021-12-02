Julie Lindstrom created the mural in Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
The Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church unveiled a new COVID-19 memorial mural on this year’s All Saints’ Day, created by graphic designer Julie Lindstrom.
When the mural was made, it originally represented the more than 720,000 U.S. lives lost to the pandemic, a number that has grown to 774,580 as of Nov. 24.
“I was really humbled to be asked to do this because usually when I’m asked to do some form of art, it’s something that’s joyful and celebratory, and in a way we are celebrating these lives, but it’s so sad that that’s the way it had to be,” Lindstrom said.
It took three days to put together a digital design for the mural, which was later printed on banner cloth to be hung in the church. Lindstrom was asked by Pastor Scott Searl from the church to make the mural, who originally asked her to create something that incorporated dots and helped visually represent the 720,000 lives lost to the pandemic so far.
“It was a way of acknowledging that grief. The things that have been taken away. Family events that didn’t happen. It was connected to my sermon and we just talked about all of the things we had lost this past year, not just people, but the ability to see our kids and grandkids, grandparents,” Searl said.
With dots in mind, Lindstrom went on to design the mural. Each dot represents one U.S. life lost to COVID-19. The dots are organized into squares that represent 10,000 people to better grasp the more than 720,000 deaths, she said. The larger circles represent the more than 5 million lives lost worldwide.
At the center of the artwork is both a candle and heart drawn with a continuous line, which symbolizes those who have died in the community, she said. Church members often use candles to remember those lost on the annual holiday All Saints’ Day, which is celebrated in honor of all unnamed and named saints of the church.
“What we really need to realize is that even one of those dots on that piece of art affects all of us through the ripple affect, through the numbers, through the stories. Every one of those dots has probably family and friends that were affected and in turn, those effected their communities. It’s hopefully part of something that can spiritually heal people,” she said.
Lindstrom, who has more than 30 years of graphic design and illustration experience, said this was one of the most meaningful pieces she’s ever worked on.
“People take care of each other and this is, whether it be creating an art piece, whether it be talking to someone, whether it be just listening to someone who has a story tell about perhaps someone who they lost to COVID, it’s what we all need to do for each other and then the healing can begin,” she said.
