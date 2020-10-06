Mike Grant, Eden Prairie’s head football coach and winner of 11 Prep Bowls, isn’t big on slogans.
You won’t see the Eagles ending practice with chants, or “9-0!” shouts. But it’s necessary, in COVID-19 times, to have a slogan. So what’s the slogan at Eden Prairie? “Stay Safe!”
“The biggest thing for us is discipline off the field,” Grant said as he directed practice last week. “That will make the difference. Do things right off the field, and we will hopefully be able to play nine games.”
The Eagles, like every other Minnesota team has six games scheduled. After that, each district will have playoffs. Unfortunately, for the Eagles, who have 15 of 22 starters returning, there won’t be a Prep Bowl this year, so Grant will have to wait for state title No. 12.
Practice was brisk and efficient last week, as team members worked in pods on EP’s turf practice field.
“We’re a real veteran team,” Grant said. “They know what’s expected and they listen to what the coaches tell them.”
Eden Prairie returns its key offensive backfield personnel with senior quarterback David Warren-Mitchell, senior halfback Johnny Hartle and junior fullback Javon Palmer-Pruitt. Bryson Brettin will also see action at running back.
“And we have Cade Kramer back at wide receiver,” Grant said. “He is one of the best we’ve ever had.”
The offensive line, led by 6-7, 300-pound tackle Forrest Scheel and 6-6-, 265-pound tackle Sam Henry is ready to open holes. Other starters who played in the offensive line last season are guards Anton Lang and Keegan Shimley and center Xavier Urena. The Eagles have so much depth in the offensive line that Grant said Urena might play in the defensive line.
Among the Eagles returning defensive starters are University of Iowa recruit Justice Sullivan and Trent Jones in the line, plus Tyler George, Dan Knudsen, Bennett Larson, Leif Benson and Tyee Leske.
Connor Reynolds, the Eagles’ third-year varsity kicker, will see action from scrimmage, as well.
The Eagles are looking forward to their season opener at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Minnetonka. The Skippers’ new head coach Mark Esch replaces Hall-of-Famer Dave Nelson, who retired at the end of last season.
Minnetonka has two returning All-West District playmakers - senior captain Jaxen Iverson at wide receiver and senior halfback Ben Tolkinen, who enters his third season as a starter.
