A dream came true for Wayzata High senior Grace Treanor, when she earned an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy earlier this year.
Treanor was recruited by other NCAA Division I schools as a gymnast and as a diver, but she had her heart set on the Air Force Academy all along. “I didn’t really want to go anywhere else,” she said. “Air Force Academy is the best school if you want to become a pilot, and that is my goal. Being accepted at Air Force Academy is a long process, and one of the steps is to pass the fitness test.”
Answering challenges is nothing new for Treanor, who has competed in the last four State Class AA Gymnastics Meets and two State Class AA Aquatics Meets as a diver. There is one obstacle she has to work through in order to become a pilot, and that is the height requirement. Treanor stands 5-2, and the height requirement is 5-4. Thus, she hopes she is not finished growing.
Treanor recently learned that she is Wayzata High’s 2020 Athena Award winner as the most outstanding female athlete in the senior class. She was nominated after winning multiple All-State awards in her two sports, as well as maintaining an ‘A’ average in academics and doing substantial volunteering at school and in the community.
When Treanor arrives in Colorado Springs June 25, she will join the Air Force aquatics program as a diver. “Diving is still kind of new to me,” said Treanor, who competed for three seasons for Wayzata High.
Wayzata gymnastics coach Carly Holden said, “Grace has achieved many things during her high school career. To name a few, she became the state champion on the uneven bars as a sophomore in 2018, she broke the school record on floor exercise with a score of 9.85 and she made the All-Lake Conference team every year.”
There aren’t many girls in the history of the Lake Conference who have been All-Lake five straight years, which is a testament to Treanor’s consistency and durability over a long period.
Treanor concluded her senior season by leading the Trojans to the Section 6AA team championship and a berth in the State Class AA Meet.
“Making it to state as a team is a career highlight,” Treanor said. “We all had to rally in the last event. I really enjoyed working with Carly [Holden]. I like her as a person, and her coaching style helps me a lot.”
Treanor is a perfectionist, so Holden would have to provide a calming influence when something didn’t go right.
Treanor’s individual performances at the 2020 State Class AA Meet included a second place in floor exercise with a 9.6875 score, eighth place on vault and 11th place on balance beam. Treanor scored 37.4000 for eighth place in the all-around competition.
Throughout her high school sports career, Treanor competed alongside her fraternal twin Izzy. “We both joined high school gymnastics in eighth grade,” Grace said. “And we both began diving our sophomore year. We’re together all the time, and we eat lunch together at school.”
Grace Treanor’s activities at Wayzata High extend beyond athletics. She is a member of the National Honors Society and an Academic All-American in gymnastics. Organizations she belongs to at school include the YES leadership board, student council and Club Unified Students.
The annual Athena Awards luncheon was scheduled for May 8, but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Athena committee has not yet announced a new date for the luncheon.
